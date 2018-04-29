Golden Knights fall 4-3 to Sharks in double OT

Logan Couture scored on a power play 5:13 into the second overtime to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 on Monday at 7 p.m. in San Jose.
Jonathan Marchessault had scored what appeared to be the game-winner for the Knights with 3:02 remaining in the first overtime. But the goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference following a review.
Nate Schmidt tied the score with 6:32 to play in regulation on a blast from the blue line that beat Sharks goalie Martin Jones low to his left side.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
