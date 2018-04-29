Golden Knights fall 4-3 to Sharks in double OT

Logan Couture scored on a power play 5:13 into the second overtime to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) with the help of right wing Alex Tuch (89) during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) passes the puck to a teammate during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) moves the puck past Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates after Vegas scored a second period goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) passes the puck to defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) gets tripped up by San Jose Sharks defenseman Justin Braun (61) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) tries to get the puck in as San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) defends during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) sends the puck past San Jose Sharks defenseman Justin Braun (61) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) looks to shoot as San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) defends during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) passes the puck shortly before scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) shoots against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his goal with center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) reacts after center William Karlsson (71) scored past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Alex Tuch (89) and center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center William Karlsson, not pictured, during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his goal with center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after teammate William Karlsson (71) scored a first period goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jonesca (31) during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save with the help of defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) collides with San Jose Sharks center Chris Tierney (50) during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) with the help of defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save with help from center Tomas Nosek (92) during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) shoots on San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jonesca (31) during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after teammate William Karlsson (71) scored a first period goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jonesca (31) during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from San Jose Sharks center Eric Fehr (16) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) attempts to get the puck past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gets scored on by the San Jose Sharks during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks players celebrate after their first goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) gets tied up with San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) makes a save during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) with help from left wing James Neal (18) during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

San Jose Sharks right wing Joonas Donskoi (27) works his way around Golden Knights defender Deryk Engelland (5) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks players fight during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

San Jose Sharks players celebrate their double overtime defeat over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) during the second overtime period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans shout at referees after the San Jose Sharks defeated the Golden Knights in double overtime in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) and goaltender Martin Jones (31) defend between Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) during the second overtime period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks players celebrate their double overtime defeat over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks players celebrate their double overtime defeat over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans react as San Jose Sharks players, not pictured, celebrate their double overtime defeat over the Knights in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) makes a save in overtime during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in overtime during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against San Jose Sharks left wing Mikkel Boedker (89) with the help of center William Karlsson (71) in overtime during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against in overtime during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores an overtime goal that was later called off against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jonesca (31) during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) celebrates with teammates after center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scored an overtime goal that was later called off during game two of their second round playoff series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Logan Couture scored on a power play 5:13 into the second overtime to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 on Monday at 7 p.m. in San Jose.

Jonathan Marchessault had scored what appeared to be the game-winner for the Knights with 3:02 remaining in the first overtime. But the goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference following a review.

Nate Schmidt tied the score with 6:32 to play in regulation on a blast from the blue line that beat Sharks goalie Martin Jones low to his left side.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

