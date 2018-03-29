Golden Knights fall to Coyotes, 3-2

Arizona defenseman Kevin Connauton had his first career two-goal game, and the Golden Knights missed a chance to extend their lead in the Pacific Division by falling 3-2 to the last-place Coyotes on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Alex Tuch redirected Jonathan Marchessault’s drive from the point for a power-play goal that tied the score at 2 with 5:17 remaining in the second period.
But Connauton put the Coyotes up 3-2 less than a minute later when his wrist shot from the point got through traffic.
Erik Haula scored his 29th goal of the season in the second period for the Knights (48-22-7, 103 points), who maintained a five-point lead over San Jose in the Pacific Division with five games remaining.
The Knights hit the post four times overall, including twice by James Neal in the third period.
Arizona goaltender Antti Raanta had 27 saves and denied Neal in the final 10 seconds from in close.
Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 29 saves.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.