Golden Knights fall to Coyotes, 3-2

Arizona defenseman Kevin Connauton had his first career two-goal game, and the Golden Knights missed a chance to extend their lead in the Pacific Division by falling 3-2 to the last-place Coyotes on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks back as the puck goes into the goal, scored by Arizona Coyotes right wing Richard Panik (14) for the Coyotes' second goal of the game during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates up the ice with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75), Arizona Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn (2) and Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24) grapple over the puck as Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) tries to defend the Coyotes' goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Cousins (25) jumps up as the puck is deflected off of Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) and Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) go head to head during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The puck goes airborne near the Coyotes' goal, but is ultimately deflected, as Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71), Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) and Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) chase after the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores the Knights' second goal of the game as Arizona Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn (2) and Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates after scoring the Knights' second goal while Arizona Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn (2) and Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) celebrate after Such scored the Knights' second goal of the game during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Fans celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scored the Knights' second goal of the game during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects the puck off his glove next to Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kevin Connauton (44) battle over the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak (18) attempts to score as Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) celebrates a goal by left wing Erik Haula (56) as defenseman Shea Theodore (27) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Arizona Coyotes get scored on by Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gets scored on by the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) chases after Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) chases after the puck followed by other players during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches as the puck goes in on a goal scored by Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kevin Connauton (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) chases after Arizona Coyotes left wing Max Domi (16) and the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27), Knights left wing James Neal (18) and Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrate after Haula scored the Knights' first goal of the game during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by right wing Alex Tuch (89) against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) passes the puck to Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes left wing Max Domi (16) shoots past Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes left wing Max Domi (16) and center Christian Dvorak (18) celebrate a goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by right wing Alex Tuch (89) against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) defends as Arizona Coyotes right wing Richard Panik (14) skates up the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) gets slammed against the glass by Arizona Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) defends as Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) moves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Trevor Murphy (46) and Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24) go after the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after a series of blocks against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arizona defenseman Kevin Connauton had his first career two-goal game, and the Golden Knights missed a chance to extend their lead in the Pacific Division by falling 3-2 to the last-place Coyotes on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Alex Tuch redirected Jonathan Marchessault’s drive from the point for a power-play goal that tied the score at 2 with 5:17 remaining in the second period.

But Connauton put the Coyotes up 3-2 less than a minute later when his wrist shot from the point got through traffic.

Erik Haula scored his 29th goal of the season in the second period for the Knights (48-22-7, 103 points), who maintained a five-point lead over San Jose in the Pacific Division with five games remaining.

The Knights hit the post four times overall, including twice by James Neal in the third period.

Arizona goaltender Antti Raanta had 27 saves and denied Neal in the final 10 seconds from in close.

Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 29 saves.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.