Golden Knights fall to Islanders 2-1 in final game before all-star break

The Golden Knights fell short in their bid to tie the NHL record for most victories by a team in its inaugural season, losing 2-1 to the New York Islanders on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in their final game before the all-star break.

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) tries to move the puck around New York Islanders center Tanner Fritz (56) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reaches out to block a shot from Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) tries to move the puck around New York Islanders center Tanner Fritz (56) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) blocks a shot from the Golden Knights during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) passes the puck to a teammate as New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (42) defends during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reaches out to block a shot from Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) blocks a shot from Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights fell short in their bid to tie the NHL record for most victories by a team in its inaugural season, losing 2-1 to the New York Islanders on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in their final game before the all-star break.

Erik Haula scored the lone goal for the Knights, tipping in David Perron’s shot on a power play with 5:07 remaining in the third period.

But with an opportunity to match Anaheim (1993-94) and Florida (1993-94) with their 33rd win of the season, the Knights struggled to convert against the league’s worst defense.

Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak finished with 38 saves, including a shoulder stop on Perron’s drive from the left faceoff circle with 15.2 seconds remaining in the third period.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves for the Knights.

Ross Johnston notched his first career NHL goal, and Jordan Eberle scored for the Islanders.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.