Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights fall to Islanders 2-1 in final game before all-star break

By David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2018 - 9:40 pm
 

The Golden Knights fell short in their bid to tie the NHL record for most victories by a team in its inaugural season, losing 2-1 to the New York Islanders on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in their final game before the all-star break.

Erik Haula scored the lone goal for the Knights, tipping in David Perron’s shot on a power play with 5:07 remaining in the third period.

But with an opportunity to match Anaheim (1993-94) and Florida (1993-94) with their 33rd win of the season, the Knights struggled to convert against the league’s worst defense.

Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak finished with 38 saves, including a shoulder stop on Perron’s drive from the left faceoff circle with 15.2 seconds remaining in the third period.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves for the Knights.

Ross Johnston notched his first career NHL goal, and Jordan Eberle scored for the Islanders.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Gallant: One loss isn't going to affect what we do in the second half
The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at home. After the loss, head coach Gerard Gallant discussed how the setback will affect the team as they head into the All-Star break and a lengthy road trip.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson on All-Star break plans
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson said Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 he will stay in Las Vegas this weekend rather than participate in the NHL All-Star Game. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans understanding of Golden Knights’ new autograph policy
Despite the Golden Knights’ policy on autographs at City National Arena being restrictive to adults, the fans understand why it was implemented. With fans packing the team’s practices and congregating outside the players’ parking lot seeking autographs and photos, the team decided to control traffic inside and outside the facility. Camping outside by the parking lot is no longer allowed. In addition, fans can only receive autographs inside the rink in a designated area by the player benches and there is an age restriction. Only those 14 and under are allowed access to the players.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Knights Face Off Against New York Islanders
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writers Steve Carp and David Schoen talk about the Golden Knights past games and upcoming game against the New York Islanders.
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore on big assist in team's win over Columbus
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore talks about his assist to William Karlsson vs. Columbus Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena that gave Karlsson a breakaway for his second goal of the game. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fan on team's new autograph policy
Season ticket-holder Marc Munoz talks about the team's new autograph policy following practice at City National Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Munoz would like to see formal autograph sessions after practice. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kerry Bubolz explains Golden Knights autograph policy
Golden Knights team president Kerry Bubolz explains the team's new autograph policy and says the changes were made for safety reasons in an interview at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Blue Jackets 6-3
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp go over the Golden Knights win against the Blue Jackets.
Gallant talks about the Golden Knights ability to fight back when they're down
Following a 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the Vegas Golden Knights ability to fight back when they're down.
Golden Knights' Karlsson on playing against his former team
After defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2, Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson talks about playing his former team. Brad Hunt also talks about scoring his first goal for the team.
Quick Wrap
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Golden Knights win over the Blue Jackets.
Knights' Will Carrier talks about his physical play since returning to lineup
Golden Knights forward Will Carrier talks about his checks after pregame skate at City National Arena Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on forward William Carrier's game
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on forward William Carrier's game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights coach Gerard Gallant on injured goaltender Oscar Dansk
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant updates the health of injured goaltender Oscar Dansk on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Forward William Karlsson On Facing His Former Team Columbus
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on facing his former team, Columbus, on Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Defenseman Brayden McNabb On The Team's Penalty Killing
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb on the team's penalty killing Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Coach Gerard Gallant On His Team's Penalty Killing
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's penalty killing Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights On Win Against Hurricanes
The Golden Knights talk about their win over the Hurricanes.
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Hurricanes 5-1
Golden Knights beat reporter Steve Carp goes over the Golden Knights win over the Hurricanes.
Scotty Bowman Is Impressed With The Golden Knights Start
The Hall of Fane coach credits GM George McPhee for putting a strong team on the ice after watching the Knights in Tampa Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Neal Proud Of Reaching 20-goal Mark
The veteran forward has had 20 or more goals for 10 straight seasons after scoring Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 against the Panthers in Sunrise, Florida (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Deryk Engelland proud of passing 100-point career milestone
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland has 101 career points after two assists vs. Tampa Bay and reflected on it Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant happy with Golden Knights bounce-back performance
The Golden Knights snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Tampa with a 4-1 win over the Lightning. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marc-Andre Fleury on the Knights sweeping the Lightning
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 of 29 shots and was the game’s No. 1 star Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Tampa. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brayden McNabb said Knights win over Lightning a team effort
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said everyone contributed to the 4-1 win Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at Tampa. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights make a statement, beat Lightning
Review-Journal Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and reporter Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, ending the Knights' 2-game losing skid.
Golden Knights defeat Lightning 4-1
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.
Todd Richards is happy for Las Vegas having its own NHL team
Todd Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach, spoke about his days with the Las Vegas Thunder on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Tampa (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault has fond memories of his time with Lightning
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks about his days with Tampa Bay after practice Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 in Tampa, Florida (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant remains positive despite Golden Knights’ current two-game losing streak
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said his team isn’t discouraged after two straight losses following practice In Tampa Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Predators Shut Out the Golden Knights
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writer Steve Carp go over the Golden Knights loss to the Nashville Predators.
Golden Edge: Knights Shut Out By Predators
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights away game against the Nashville Predators.
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland on 1-year contract extension
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland talks about his one-year contract extension following practice on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Golden Knights face the Predators Tuesday night.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights hold Fan Fest on Fremont
Bryan Salmond talks to Golden Knights players, staff and fans during the first Fan Fest held on Fremont Street.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on goalie Malcolm Subban
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about Malcolm Subban and the team's goaltenders. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players' favorite hockey Christmas presents
Sticks and skates dominates the list. Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Abandoned Pomeranians adopted through Golden Knights event
Many Pomeranians found their fur-ever homes for the holidays The Animal Foundation and the Vegas Golden Knights hosted a Pucks for Paws event, to kick-off the adoption of 164 Pomeranians found abandoned in Sandy Valley. 5 dogs were available at auction, while 10 more were available in a raffle to benefit Animal Foundation. The dogs were named by Golden Knights players and donned small Knights sweaters. The other Pomeranians will be available through an online raffle, open through Jan. 1
By the numbers: Expectations, challenges for Las Vegas’ WNBA team
The newly relocated Las Vegas WNBA franchise will begin play in the 2018 season. New owners MGM Resorts will integrate a professional franchise into Las Vegas’ busy sports landscape that’s shared with the 51s, Lights FC, Golden Knights and Raiders. Here are some of the expectations and challenges the team will have. 1. Ticket prices: The key to any sports franchise is selling season tickets and group outings. For Las Vegas’ team, that starts with locals. "(You don’t) just open the doors and tell everybody you’ve got a game and stand there waiting to sell tickets," 51s president Don Logan said. "You’ve got to get out, you’ve got to get out into the community and you’ve got to do everything we do. There’s no easy way." Last year, San Antonio charged $12 to $165 for single-game tickets for 17 home games. 2. Creating an identity: Coach Bill Laimbeer inherits a team from San Antonio that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2012. Las Vegas' team is also a franchise that lost its first 14 games last season before finishing a league-worst 8-26. 3. Patience will be required: Will they have to fill all 12,000 seats at Mandalay Bay for the season to be deemed successful? "They have to be realistic," Connecticut Sun CEO Mitchell Etess said. "If they could get 5,000 bodies into every single game, that would be pretty good for the first year."
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like