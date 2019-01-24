Golden Knights fall to Nashville Predators, 2-1 — VIDEO

Ryan Johansen and Nick Bonino each scored for Nashville early in the second period to lift the Predators past the Golden Knights 2-1 on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) battles for a loose puck against Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) while Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67), Nashville Predators defenseman Dan Hamhuis (5) and goaltender Juuse Saros (74) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) warms up before taking on the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin warms up before taking on the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) sends a puck over to a group of fans while warming up before taking on the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defensemen Jon Merrill (15) and Deryk Engelland (5) warm up before taking on the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) moves the puck against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) looks to shoot against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) shoots against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) and Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) battle for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) moves the puck around before attempting a shot against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) reacts after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores a goal past Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) chases after a loose puck in front of Nashville Predators defenseman Dan Hamhuis (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators players celebrate their first goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) talks with Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) looks to shoot the puck against the Nashville Predators as Cody Eakin (21) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) moves the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) and Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) battle for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks a shot from the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) fights against Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) falls into the net of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) reacts after penalty call during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks a shot from Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) holds down Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) reacts after starting a fight with the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) reacts after starting a fight with the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) reacts after starting a fight with the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) tries to fight Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, center in white, attends an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) moves the puck past Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) reacts after losing to the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) stops an attempted goal by Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) battle for a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) moves the puck against Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) fist bumps Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights could have been daydreaming about sandy beaches Wednesday or checking the clock as they counted down the minutes until their break.

Instead, they put in a full shift and couldn’t be faulted at all for their effort.

It just wasn’t enough against Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros.

The Knights fired 48 shots on goal, but will limp into the All-Star break on the heels of a 2-1 loss to the Predators in front of an announced crowd of 18,477 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights, who are off until Feb. 1 when they play at Carolina, lost their second straight in regulation at home for the first time this season and have dropped four of their past six games.

“We really liked the way we played tonight,” Knights assistant coach Mike Kelly said. “I thought we played pretty hard lines one through four, the six defensemen and our goaltender. I thought we played pretty well. It doesn’t always guarantee a win. That’s the tough part about it, but there’s a lot to be encouraged about heading into the break, I think.”

Saros won for the third time in three games against the Knights, and his 47 saves were a career high. He has stopped 114 of 116 shots in those three appearances.

Ryan Johansen and Nick Bonino scored second-period goals 3:01 apart for the Predators, who picked up their 30th victory and moved into a tie for first place in the Central Division entering the All-Star break.

Max Pacioretty had the lone goal for the Knights in the first period.

“There’s games you feel you deserve to win, games you feel you probably deserved to lose and got lucky,” Pacioretty said. “Right now, we’re probably not at our best, but I believe we’re not far off. Couple breakdowns here and there are the difference right now, but we’ve seen what this team is capable of doing when we play with confidence.”

Johansen, in his first game back after he served a two-game suspension for high-sticking, tied the score 1-1 less than a minute into the second period.

Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (25 saves) made a shoulder save on Roman Josi, but Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb cleared the puck out of the crease and it deflected in off Johansen.

The Predators went ahead 2-1 at 3:53 of the second when Austin Watson freed the puck at the side of the net and sent a pass to Bonino, who broke free from Deryk Engelland in the slot before netting his 14th goal.

Saros’ biggest stop came with 3:24 left in the second when he slid across his crease to turn away William Karlsson on a 2-on-0 with Paul Stastny.

“I think we had almost 50 shots,” Knights winger Ryan Reaves said. “The goalie played really well. They used their speed against us. I think it could’ve gone either way but we didn’t bury opportunities. Just a little too sloppy in some spots.”

Saros earned the start for Nashville on the strength of his 2-0 record, 0.50 goals-against average, .985 save percentage and one shutout lifetime against the Knights and was under pressure from the opening faceoff.

The Knights fired 18 shots on goal in the first period and missed the net on a handful of other scoring chances.

Pacioretty tallied his 15th goal at 8:03 of the first after good work down low by Stastny and a pretty pass across the slot by Alex Tuch.

“There’s a lot of positives out of the game we can take,” Knights center Cody Eakin said. “We didn’t get there on the scoreboard, but I thought we played a pretty good game. Worked hard right until the very end. These types of games happen sometimes.”

