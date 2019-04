Vegas Golden Knights fans were revved up on Tuesday night for Game 7 against the San Jose Sharks in the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Their joy turned to sorrow as the Sharks rebounded from a 3-0, third-period deficit beat the Golden Knights and advance to the semifinals of the Western Conference against the Colorado Avalanche.

