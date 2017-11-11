Golden Knights get 5-2 win against Winnipeg at T-Mobile Arena

William Karlsson sparked a second-period scoring outburst with two goals, and the Golden Knights cooled off Winnipeg 5-2 on Friday night.

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson scores a short-handed goal on a breakaway against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck in the second period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck allows a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-

Vegas Golden Knights forward Erik Haula celebrates a goal in front of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck in the first period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt shoots against the Winnipeg Jets in the first period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck allows a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-

Vegas Golden Knights forward James Neal celebrates a goal against the Winnipeg Jets in the first period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-

Vegas Golden Knights forward David Perron, center, high fives Deryk Engellandc (5) after Perron scored a goal against the Winnipeg Jets in the first period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace gives up a goal against the Winnipeg Jets in the first period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-

Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) celebrates a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (5) in the first period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson scores a short-handed goal on a breakaway against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck in the second period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-

Winnipeg Jets foward Mark Scheifele (55) delivers a crushing hit on VegasnGolden Knights forward Alex Tuch in the second period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck makes a chest save against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson scores a goal off a rebound against Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the second period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-

The last time the Golden Knights appeared at the friendly confines of T-Mobile Arena, they were the hottest team in the NHL.

Much has changed in the two weeks since, but not the Knights’ affinity for home ice.

William Karlsson sparked a second-period scoring outburst with two goals, and the Knights cooled off Winnipeg 5-2 on Friday night.

David Perron and Luca Sbisa each had a goal and an assist, while Deryk Engelland and Reilly Smith added two assists for the Knights (10-5-1, 21 points), who improved to 7-1 at home.

The Knights scored short-handed, on the power play and at even strength in the second to take control and have now outscored opponents 24-10 in the middle period.

