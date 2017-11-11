Golden Knights get 5-2 win against Winnipeg at T-Mobile Arena

The last time the Golden Knights appeared at the friendly confines of T-Mobile Arena, they were the hottest team in the NHL.
Much has changed in the two weeks since, but not the Knights’ affinity for home ice.
William Karlsson sparked a second-period scoring outburst with two goals, and the Knights cooled off Winnipeg 5-2 on Friday night.
David Perron and Luca Sbisa each had a goal and an assist, while Deryk Engelland and Reilly Smith added two assists for the Knights (10-5-1, 21 points), who improved to 7-1 at home.
The Knights scored short-handed, on the power play and at even strength in the second to take control and have now outscored opponents 24-10 in the middle period.
