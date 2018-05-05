Golden Knights grab series lead over Sharks with 5-3 victory

Alex Tuch scored two goals and James Neal, Erik Haula and Jonathan Marchessault netted one each as the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A shot by Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) gets past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) for a goal during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates a goal by James Neal, not pictured, past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates a goal by James Neal (18) against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates a goal by James Neal (18) against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal, not pictured, scores a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights left wing James Neal, not pictured, against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans shout "Knight!" as the national anthem is performed before the start of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal, not pictured, scores a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) shoots against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players, from left, Erik Haula, David Perron (57) and James Neal (18) celebrate a goal against the San Jose Sharks by Neal during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, left, and Knights center Ryan Carpenter, second right, look for the pass as San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) and Sharks defenseman Joakim Ryan (47) defend during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) tries to score against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Alex Tuch, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Alex Tuch, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) jumps out of the way of the puck as Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47) goes after the puck during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) looks on during a break against the San Jose Sharks in the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Alex Tuch, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Erik Haula, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Erik Haula, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks get into a scuffle during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Joakim Ryan (47) chase the puck during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) controls the puck past San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) gains control of the puck as Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) hits the ice during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects the puck from San Jose Sharks center Eric Fehr (16) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his goal with Luca Sbisa, left, and Cody Eakin during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks with teammates during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate an empty net goal by Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate their win over the San Jose Sharks in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate their win over the San Jose Sharks in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Alex Tuch, not pictured, during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Alex Tuch, not pictured, during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) shoots for a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knights celebrate a second period goal by Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) against the San Jose Sharks in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks following Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) collides with San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks following Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects an attempt by San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) hird period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

At different points of the season, coach Gerard Gallant asked his team to elevate its level of play for a big game. And each time the Golden Knights responded.

They did it for the emotional home opener in October.

They did it for the final home game of the regular season with a chance to clinch the division title.

And they did it again Friday.

Alex Tuch scored twice and the Knights withstood a third-period rally from San Jose to earn a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights held serve in the best-of-seven series and lead 3-2 with Game 6 at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

“Honestly, I thought our team did really well, especially in the first two periods,” Tuch said. “We kind of slacked off a little bit in the third and gave them too many chances, too many shots on net, but I thought we finished real strong.”

The Sharks scored three goals in a span of 6:09 in the third, leaving the announced record crowd of 18,693 to sweat out the final minutes.

After a scramble in front following Marc-Andre Fleury’s stop on Dylan DeMelo’s drive from the point, Mikkel Boedker dug out the puck and flipped it in with 4:16 remaining to cut the Knights’ lead to 4-3.

Jonathan Marchessault scored an empty-net goal with 1:21 left to clinch the victory.

Kevin Labanc and Tomas Hertl also scored in the third for the Sharks, who trailed 4-0 at one point in the period.

“In the playoffs, you’ve got to play 60 minutes. We only played 50,” Gallant said.

Unlike Game 4 when San Jose was able to limit time and space, the Knights found more room through the neutral zone on Friday.

And after Gallant called out a handful of his forwards for their lack of a forecheck in Game 4, the Knights’ forecheck led directly to James Neal’s goal late in the first period.

“Everyone’s first couple shifts had to be really hard, short, smart,” Tuch said. “Get pucks deep and put as much pressure on the team as possible. We were physical. We were playing well and, honestly, it was a very good game by everyone.”

Tuch put the Knights ahead 2-0 at 4:52 of the second period when he jammed in a rebound on a power play after Sharks goaltender Martin Jones stopped Reilly Smith’s point-blank shot. The Knights went 1-for-3 with the man advantage and have six power-play goals in their three victories.

The rookie added his second goal at 8:36 of the third period, his fourth of the playoffs, redirecting a pass from Cody Eakin on the rush.

Jones, who blanked the Knights on 34 saves in Game 4, was pulled in favor of Aaron Dell with San Jose trailing 4-0.

“I think we’ve been good at regrouping and letting things go and refocusing and having a big game,” Neal said. “You work all year to have home-ice advantage, and we play well at home. Use that for us and I thought coming home, we were focusing this morning and it carried over into tonight. I thought we had a great start to our game and a great second period, too.

“We just can’t lay off the gas. We’ve got to continue to play forward, play an honest game and we’ll learn from it.”

Fleury, who allowed 11 goals in the past three games after giving up three through the Knights’ first five playoff games, finished with 27 saves.

Erik Haula also scored from a steep angle in the second period to give the Knights a 3-0 advantage.

“At home, we always have great support from our fans,” Fleury said. “Last game didn’t go our way. I don’t think it was maybe our best game in the playoffs. But everybody stepped back into it the way we wanted tonight, and I think it showed. We were fast, and things came a little better for us.”

Gallant made three lineup changes after the Knights were shut out in Game 4, inserting Oscar Lindberg and Ryan Carpenter up front and Luca Sbisa on defense.

The Knights responded with a strong start, outshooting San Jose 15-7 in the first period, and finally were rewarded with three seconds remaining in the period.

David Perron, who returned to his customary spot on the second line, spun away from Sharks defenseman Brent Burns at the half-wall and fed Shea Theodore at the point. Theodore’s shot pinballed off the Sharks’ Logan Couture and went right to Neal, who potted his third goal of the playoffs.

“Every game’s a must win, and at times in this series, we kind of got away from that, especially in Game 4,” Tuch said. “We didn’t come out as strong and let simple plays get to us. I thought we came out tonight and we had 20 guys working really hard. We all played hard, and it was a strong game by everyone.”

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

