Golden Knights hand out Vegas Born onesies to newborns — PHOTOS

Chance and the Golden Knights helped their youngest fans “Knight Up” at a local Las Vegas hospital.
Vegas Born onesies where delivered to almost 100 newborn babies Tuesday morning at Summerlin Hospital. Onesies were also given to premature babies, and babies with other medical conditions.
Additional onesies were left at the hospital, so newborns over the next couple of weeks can “KnightUp” and show their support as the team continues its quest for the Stanley Cup.
Look at these #VegasBorn babies! @GoldenKnights mascot @ChanceNHL stopped by Summerlin Hospital with a special delivery for the Knights newest —and littlest— fans
: @bizutesfaye pic.twitter.com/3kFX0exWzO
— Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) May 29, 2018