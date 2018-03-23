Golden Knights hit 100, but fall to Sharks in overtime

The Golden Knights dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the surging San Jose Sharks on Thursday, but hit the century mark in points for the season.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar, left, scores past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Shea Theodore during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Jose Sharks' Kevin Labanc, left, dives to clear the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Malcolm Subban finished with a career-high 42 saves, but the Golden Knights dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at SAP Center.

Logan Couture scored 39 seconds into the extra session for the Sharks, who closed to within seven points of the Knights in the Pacific Division.

Despite the loss, the Knights (47-21-6) reached the 100-point mark faster than any team in its inaugural season. The previous benchmark for fewest NHL seasons to reach 100 points is three, set by the Edmonton Oilers in 1981-82.

Tomas Tatar scored in the first period for the Knights, who were outshot 44-25.

