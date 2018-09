The Golden Knights on Tuesday held the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at Bear’s Best Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb tees off during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, left, and Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) on the fairway during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula bounces a ball on his club before teeing off during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury reacts to his putt during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury drives a golf cart while participating in the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) takes a ride on the drink cart during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, and goaltender Oscar Dansk (35) ride in a golf cart during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury drives a golf cart while participating in the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, left, and Knights left wing Erik Haula shake hands after running into each other during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, right, takes a selfie with Knights fan Harley Carbery during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves prepares to tee off during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula measures the fairway before teeing off during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt tees off during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt putts during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland tees off during the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at BearÕs Best golf course in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knights on Tuesday held the Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Charity Golf Classic at Bear’s Best Las Vegas. The tournament included players and staff from the Golden Knights organization.

Bear’s Best Las Vegas is located at 11111 W. Flamingo Road.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.