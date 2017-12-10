Golden Knights issue apology for tweet aimed at Nashville media

The Golden Knights official Twitter account issued an apology Saturday after accusing members of the Nashville media of cheering in the press box during Friday’s game at Bridgestone Arena.

In a since-deleted tweet, the Knights posted, “the other team scored and reporters covering their team started clapping :/”

The Nashville chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association objected to the tweet and issued a statement following the game.

“We take exception to the irresponsible tweet copied below. It’s disrespectful to our credentialed media and we would like a public apology and retraction from the Golden Knights’ Twitter account,” the PHWA chapter of Nashville wrote.

On behalf of the Nashville media, we thought it was important to request an apology and retraction from Vegas for their irresponsible tweet. Below is the copy sent to their media relations department. pic.twitter.com/NcpLYAFG5o — Jim Diamond (@diamondhockey) December 9, 2017

“We apologize for our comment that insinuated members of the Nashville media were cheering in the press box during our game Friday evening,” the Knights wrote on @GoldenKnights the following morning. “We have a great deal of respect and appreciation for the press and the PHWA and are sorry that their integrity was called into question. We have addressed the matter with the PHWA and internally with our staff.”

Nashville scored twice in the third period to take a 3-2 lead before the Knights’ Erik Haula tied the game with 39.9 seconds remaining. The Knights went on to win in a shootout.

It is the second time the team has apologized for its tweets. In October, the Knights’ social media department was accused of sexism after posting a series of tweets that quoted a scene from the Boston-based movie “Ted” prior to the game against the Bruins.

Proud papas

The Knights went unbeaten on their Dads’ Trip with wins in Nashville and Dallas, which prompted a few of the players’ fathers to joke about going on the road again next year instead of the moms.

Forward David Perron wasn’t so sure.

“They’ll have to debate with the moms, I guess,” he said with a smile. “Any time we can have (the fathers) around, I’m sure they’re extremely proud of us, and we’re really fortunate to have all of them doing what they did for us when we were young. Obviously, we’ll take as many trips as we can. Maybe one each?”

Successful trip

By sweeping the Predators and Stars, the Knights improved to 7-3 against the Central Division.

The Knights had lost three straight to Central Division foes prior to Friday’s victory at Nashville, including back-to-back losses to Minnesota and Winnipeg on the team’s last road trip.

“Every team (is) good in this league,” Perron said. “For us, we’re proud of the way we played on this weekend to find a way to get four points against two really good teams that play extremely well defensively, that tested us at different times in the game. We’ll take four points and move on.”

