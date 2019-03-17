Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury sustains lower-body injury

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3), Paul Stastny (26) and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, rear, celebrate with goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, second from left, after their 2-1 win against the Dallas Stars in an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, coach Gerard Gallant said.

Backup Malcolm Subban will start Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers and the Knights recalled goalie Maxime Lagace from the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves as a result.

“We’ll see where (Fleury is) at tomorrow,” Gallant said. The Knights play at San Jose on Monday.

Fleury leads the NHL in wins (35) and shutouts (8). He also is tops in minutes played at 3,515:13.

