Golden Knights’ Max Pacioretty placed on IR

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) advances the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Injured left wing Max Pacioretty has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Pacioretty did not participate in Golden Knights practice Wednesday at City National Arena, and the team recalled forward Brandon Pirri from the American Hockey League.

Pirri skated in Pacioretty’s spot on the second line with center Paul Stastny and right wing Alex Tuch.

The team announced Pirri’s recall on Wednesday morning after he skated at practice.

Pacioretty was hurt midway through the second period of Monday’s 1-0 loss at Columbus. He banged into the skate of the Blue Jackets’ Oliver Bjorkstrand and replays showed his left leg in an awkward position at the end of the play.

Pirri has 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) with the Chicago Wolves and leads the AHL in scoring.

