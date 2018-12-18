No support for Subban as Golden Knights lose to Columbus

Malcolm Subban made 30 saves, but the Golden Knights were shut out for the first time this season in a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Malcolm Subban made 30 saves, but the Golden Knights lost 1-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at Nationwide Arena.

The Knights were shut out for the first time this season and finished their four-game road trip 2-1-1.

Left wing Max Pacioretty was injured midway through the second period on a knee-to-knee collision with Columbus’ Oliver Bjorkstrand and did not return.

Defenseman Colin Miller went to the locker room with approximately six minutes remaining in the second, but came back early in the third period.

Subban made his first appearance since a 7-2 loss at Calgary on Nov. 19.

He showed no rust and made a handful of key stops in the opening two periods, including a right pad save to deny Columbus’ Anthony Duclair on a breakaway midway through the first.

Columbus’ Seth Jones hit the post with 8:35 remaining in the second, and the Blue Jackets finally found the breakthrough 40 seconds into the third.

Jones’ long wrist shot was stopped by Subban, but he couldn’t control the rebound and Nick Foligno, playing in his 800th career NHL game, was there for his eighth goal.

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 28 saves for his first shutout of the season.

The Knights’ best chance came at 9:15 of the third period, but Bobrovsky turned away Jonathan Marchessault’s low shot from the hashmarks after the Knights forward skipped around Columbus defenseman Ryan Murray.

Columbus played without winger Artemi Panarin, its co-leading scorer, due to a lower-body injury.

