Golden Knights offer last-minute tickets via text alerts

Golden Knights fans cheer at the conclusion of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans can now buy last-minute tickets via text as part of the team’s new partnership with Pogoseat.

Fans can sign up to receive text-ticket offers by texting “KNIGHTS” to 48429. They will then receive text alerts when tickets become available for games. Fans can also sign up by visiting http://goldenknights.nhl.com/lastminutetickets.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our overall fan experience,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “Our new partnership with Pogoseat will give fans a secure and easy way to buy tickets as they become available. We have encouraged fans to ‘keep checking back’ for tickets and this partnership will make it easier for them to know immediately when new seats are available for our home games.”

