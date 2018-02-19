Golden Knights put center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on IR

The Golden Knights placed center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on the injured-reserve list Monday. He will miss at least a week after crashing into the sideboards in the first period of last Saturday’s game against Montreal.

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) is escorted off the ice after a hard collision during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights placed center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on the injured-reserve list Monday.

Bellemare landed awkwardly into the sideboards near center ice in the first period of Saturday’s 6-3 win over Montreal. He twice tried to remain in the game, but was shut down for good in the second period. He was seen holding his left wrist or hand when he initially came off, and the team is calling it an upper-body injury.

“He’s an important player for us,” coach Gerard Gallant said of Bellemare, who has played in 55 games and has five goals and eight assists. “His penalty killing and his defensive play are the biggest things he brings.”

With Bellemare out at least for this week, the Knights recalled forwards Stefan Matteau and Tomas Hyka from their American Hockey League affiliate in Chicago.

In addition to Bellemare, the Knights remain without forward Will Carrier (upper-body), goaltender Malcolm Subban (upper-body) and defenseman Shea Theodore (illness). Theodore, who has a sore throat, did not participate in Monday’s pregame skate and was not expected to play against Anaheim. It will be the second straight game he has missed.

In addition, forward James Neal did not skate Monday morning due to illness. According to Gallant, Neal, who has been battling flu-like symptoms the past few days, would be a game-time decision against the Ducks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.