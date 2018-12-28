Golden Knights return from break with 2-1 win over Avalanche

Brandon Pirri scored with 9:49 remaining in the third period, and the Golden Knights returned from the holiday break with a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Brandon Pirri scored with 9:49 remaining in the third period, and the Golden Knights returned from the holiday break with a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Pirri was officially recalled from the American Hockey League on Thursday morning after being briefly sent down, as Max Pacioretty remained on the injured reserve list.

Pirri has four goals in four games with the Knights this season and has registered at least one point in all six games he’s played with the franchise (seven goals, one assist).

Center Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist on his 33rd birthday to help the Knights extend their home points streak to nine games (7-0-2).

The Knights finished 2-0-2 on their homestand, with the announced crowd of 18,505 the second largest in team history behind opening night against Philadelphia (18,555).

Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves to earn his league-leading 21st victory. It also was his 50th career win with the Knights.

Pirri took a pass from Stastny near the blue line, and his first shot was blocked by Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson. But he grabbed the loose puck and launched a long shot from the left point that went through traffic to beat Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

The Knights successfully killed off penalties to Oscar Lindberg and Jon Merrill in the final six minutes of the third period.

J.T. Compher opened the scoring for Colorado midway through the first period five seconds into a power play after Ryan Reaves went off for interference.

Grubauer, who was pulled in Saturday’s 6-4 loss at Arizona after he allowed four goals on 16 shots, made 41 saves.

