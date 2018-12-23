Golden Knights return to ice Sunday against last-place Kings

The Golden Knights get a chance to bounce back from Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss when the last-place Los Angeles Kings come to T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar (90) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Kings didn’t look like the Pacific Division’s worst team the last time the budding rivals played, as they defeated the Knights 5-1 on Dec. 8 at Staples Center.

“It’s a new game, but they were definitely ready for us last time,” Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said after Saturday’s loss to the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile. “We have to be ready for them.”

The Kings have been lagging well behind the rest of the division most of the season, but now are one point behind Arizona after winning at San Jose 3-2 in overtime Saturday.

Los Angeles forward Ilya Kovalchuk scored two goals, including the game-winner, after he was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

The Knights and Kings also will meet next Saturday in Los Angeles and Jan. 1 at T-Mobile.

“We’ll be ready to play,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “That’s a good hockey team. They’re in a tough spot in the standings, but they’re battling back and they have a lot of good hockey players.”

Fans are encouraged to wear white for “Frost The Fortress” night for the 5 p.m. game Sunday.

Reaves is coming to town

Santa Claus came early to T-Mobile Arena and brought a rather large elf with him.

Forward Ryan Reaves donned a red suit and white beard, and forward William Carrier put on an elf costume before Saturday’s game to give away merchandise and tickets to a group of kids on the “good list.”

Also on the “good list,” according to Reaves? Gallant, because he’s in charge of ice time.

Tatar strikes again

Canadiens forward and former Knight Tomas Tatar recorded an assist on Montreal’s first-period goal, giving him two points in two games against Vegas.

Tatar, who was sent to the Canadiens as part of the trade that brought Max Pacioretty to Vegas, also scored the game-winning goal in Montreal’s 5-4 win over the Knights on Nov. 10.

The 28-year-old has 25 points in 37 games this season.

Odds and ends

— Defenseman Colin Miller missed his second straight game with an undisclosed injury. Brad Hunt stayed in the lineup as his replacement.

— Brayden McNabb had two assists against the Canadiens, giving him his first two-point game with the Knights.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com or Adam Hill ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz or @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.