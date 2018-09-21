Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights rout Kings, remain unbeaten in preseason

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2018 - 10:43 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — The video scoreboard at Staples Center showed a replay after the first four goals scored by the Golden Knights on Thursday.

By the time Jonathan Marchessault scored the fifth goal, the highlights stopped.

The Knights stayed undefeated in the preseason, routing Los Angeles’ split squad 7-2. In three preseason games, the Knights have outscored their opponents 19-5.

Here’s what we learned from the Knights’ victory:

1. The Knights’ first line is pretty good.

Knights coach Gerard Gallant experimented with multiple line combinations during the first week of training camp.

But the first line of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith was back together Thursday and torched the Kings’ top unit, which includes center Anze Kopitar, the reigning Selke Award winner as the top defensive forward.

Marchessault had two goals and two assists. Smith, making his preseason debut, finished with a goal and three assists, while Karlsson added a goal and two assists

Marchessault set up two goals in the opening 20 minutes, and his first assist at the 5:16 mark was all class.

With the Knights on a power play, Marchessault saucered a pass over a sliding defender to Karlsson at the right post. The puck landed flat, and Karlsson roofed a one-timer over Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick.

“It doesn’t surprise me they clicked that well,” Gallant said.

2. Oscar Dansk played well in his audition.

Oscar Dansk owns the distinction of posting the first shutout in Knights history when he blanked Colorado 7-0 on Oct. 27.

He showed promise during his first stint in the NHL, going 3-0 with a 1.78 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage before he injured his knee Oct. 30 against the New York Islanders.

But after Dansk was activated from injured reserve, he fell behind Maxime Lagace in the pecking order.

Lagace served as Marc-Andre Fleury’s backup during the postseason after Malcolm Subban was injured.

Dansk re-signed with the Knights in the summer, and the 24-year-old turned in a solid showing in his attempt to win the backup job.

Dansk faced six shots through the first two periods and finished with 17 saves.

He stopped Kings winger Ilya Kovalchuk from in tight midway through the first period, and Los Angeles hit the post twice in the second period.

“I thought I handled it pretty well,” Dansk said. “I think that was the biggest thing for me tonight, staying focused, because the guys did a really good job keeping it to the outside.”

3. Oscar Lindberg’s roster spot isn’t safe.

Oscar Lindberg’s versatility proved useful last season, as Gallant him played up and down the lineup depending on injuries.

But the 26-year-old forward could be the odd-man out in the Knights’ crowded group of forwards.

Lindberg was given an opportunity in an offensive role Thursday, centering the second line with William Carrier and Tomas Nosek on his wings.

He notched an assist on Keegan Kolesar’s late goal but also was 1-for-10 on faceoffs in 16:22 of ice time.

The Knights are expected to carry 13 forwards, and Lindberg likely will have to beat out the likes of Daniel Carr, William Carrier and Ryan Carpenter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

