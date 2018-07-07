Golden Knights sign Colin Miller to 4-year contract

Defenseman Colin Miller signed a four-year, $15.5 million contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday to avoid salary arbitration

Colin Miller led the Golden Knights’ defensemen in goals and points last season.

He now leads the group in salary, too.

Miller signed a four-year, $15.5 million contract Saturday, avoiding salary arbitration with the team.

Miller’s $3.875 million annual average salary surpasses the cap hit of Brayden McNabb, who was set to be the highest-paid defenseman on the roster at $2.5 million per season.

Miller, 25, finished with a career-high 41 points and 10 goals along with 53 penalty minutes during the regular season. He was third on the team with 17 power-play points (five goals, 12 assists) and quarterbacked the No. 2 unit with his hard right-hand shot.

Miller added three goals and four assists during the Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup Final. And he joined William Karlsson as one of two players who did not miss a game during the regular season or the playoffs.

Miller was at the end of a two-year, $2 million contract, and the restricted free agent filed for salary arbitration prior to Thursday’s deadline.

With Miller locked up through 2022, the Knights are projected to have $14.875 million remaining in salary cap space for next season, according to CapFriendly.com. Restricted free agents Karlsson, Tomas Nosek, William Carrier and Shea Theodore remain unsigned. Qualifying offers to restricted free agents expire July 15.

Karlsson and Nosek filed for salary arbitration, with the hearings scheduled to take place between July 20 and Aug. 4.

Miller was a fifth-round pick by Los Angeles in 2012. He was traded to Boston in 2015 and collected 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 103 games over two seasons with the Bruins before being selected in the expansion draft.

