Golden Knights sign free-agent college defenseman Jimmy Schuldt

St. Cloud State's Jimmy Schuldt against Colorado College during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in St. Cloud, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Air Force's Evan Giesler (15) battles to get the puck past St. Cloud State goalie David Hrenak (34) as teammate Jimmy Schuldt (22) defends during the first period of an NCAA regional men's college hockey tournament game, Friday, March 23, 2018, in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Dave Eggen)

The Golden Knights signed free-agent defenseman Jimmy Schuldt of St. Cloud State to an entry-level contract Wednesday, a source confirmed to the Review-Journal.

Schuldt, 24, can sign a one-year deal and will become a restricted free agent this summer. He is able sign a longer deal with the Knights at that point.

Schuldt is not eligible to play for the Knights during the postseason.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pound Schuldt reportedly chose the Knights over interest from several teams, including Minnesota, the New York Islanders, Philadelphia and St. Louis.

Schuldt won the NCHC Player of the Year and Defensive Defenseman of the Year awards and is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top player in college hockey.

He had 10 goals and 25 assists for St. Cloud State, which was upset in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament after entering as the top seed.

