Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final tickets go on sale Friday

If you’re looking to attend the Stanley Cup Finals and you don’t have season tickets, you can expect to pay even more for what few tickets will be available.

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by James Neal, not pictured, during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference finals hockey playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans celebrates a goal by Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

For the Golden Knights’ season ticket members who have supported the team from the start, their financial investment increased substantially.

And if you’re looking to attend the Stanley Cup Final and you don’t have season tickets, you can expect to pay even more for what few tickets will be available. A limited number of tickets will go on public sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the team’s website, vegasgoldenknights.com.

The team sent out email notices to the more than 12,000 full season ticket members Wednesday for the series, which begins Monday, and the prices have risen 33 percent from the Western Conference Final.

The NHL sets the prices, but the team was able to maintain its Knights Vow program, which offered members a substantial discount on their tickets provided they promise not to sell their seats on a secondary ticket market. Knights Vow has been in place since the first round of the playoffs.

Still, the cost of a ticket continues to rise. A seat in Section 13 which cost $110 during the regular season went to $140 in the first round of the playoffs. It then climbed to $200 for the second round and to $290 for the conference final.

It’s now $385 for the Stanley Cup Final. That’s a 250 percent increase from the regular season even with the vow discount.

In addition, approximately 2,000 half- and quarter-season ticket members were given the option to purchase seats, though not necessarily in their regular seat and at a lower price than the single game ticket price. Those members were not eligible for the Knights Vow price.

There was some good news: The team extended its “Cheer Now, Pay Later” policy for full season ticket members. Members pay only for games played and will be billed after the final.

As for the public sale Friday, the team did not say how many seats are available, their cost or location.

However, any tickets purchased for games that are not played will be refunded within seven to 10 business days. There had been approximately 1,000 seats sold to the public for the first three rounds with additional seats made available closer to game date as the NHL and its television partners returned unused tickets to the box office.

However, the final will likely cut into the inventory as seats will be used to accommodate corporate sponsors, league guests and additional media. The team suggests fans check back at the website daily to see if additional tickets become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Steve carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.