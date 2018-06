The Golden Knights take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, looking to get back on track after dropping the last two games.

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) battle for the puck next to Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) and Washington Capitals defenseman Christian Djoos (29) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) battles against Washington Capitals right wing Brett Connolly (10) in front of goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) scores against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals players celebrate a goal by right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (25) scores past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) and Washington Capitals right wing Brett Connolly (10) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) checks Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) tries to get the puck in past Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) sends the puck in to score past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) and Washington Capitals right wing Brett Connolly (10) chase after the puck during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) shoots against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the first period during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) scores a first-period goal against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (25) scores a first-period goal against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after teammate Devante Smith-Pelly scored a first-period goal during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots on Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) in the first period during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots on Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) in the first period during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a first-period save against Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) scores a first-period goal against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) scores a first-period goal against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) scores a first-period goal against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Washington Capitals players celebrate a goal

Washington Capitals players celebrate a goal by defenseman John Carlson during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals players celebrate a goal by defenseman John Carlson, second from left, during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) and Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) battle for the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) battle for the puck in front of goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) shoots against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights talk during a break in play during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) blocks a shot in front of Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) checks Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (25) during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot in front of Washington Capitals center Jay Beagle (83) during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) blocks a shot from the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save against Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save against Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) and center Ryan Carpenter (40) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) team up to make a second period save against Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save against Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) give up a second- period goal to Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Capitals lead the series 2-1 after a 3-1 win Saturday.

Check out the Review-Journal photos from Monday’s game above.

