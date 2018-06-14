Golden Knights thank fans with event at Fremont Street Experience

The Golden Knights held a “Stick Salute to Vegas” event Wednesday in appreciation of their fans at Fremont Street Experience that was part day club and part pep rally.

Golden Knights players raise their sticks to the crowd during “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas fans at the Golden Knights “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Vegas fans cheer for their Golden Knights during “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights cheerleaders throw beads into the crowd during “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance, left, entertains the crowd during "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance autographs items for fans during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A Golden Knights fan holds up a jersey honoring the 58 people killed in the Oct. 1 shooting during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance, left, fires up the crowd during “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance poses with the crowd during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Members of the Knight Line perform during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Knight Line perform during the Golden Knights “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans crowd around during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant waves at fans during “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights general manger George McPhee, left, thanks the fans for their support during “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

George McPhee, general manager of the Golden Knights, center right, addresses the crowd alongside head coach Gerard Gallant during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans crowd around during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb waves at fans during "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller throws items to the crowd during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal is introduced during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal waves at fans during "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare celebrates during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare salutes fans during “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula waves at fans during “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula celebrates during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson throws a shirt into the crowd during “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson celebrates during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt has fun with the crowd during “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt hugs announcer Wayne "Big D" Danielson during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt, center, and right wing Alex Tuch, right, look to the crowd to hand out hockey sticks during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt, left, looks for a fan to give his stick to during “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt hands out a hockey stick during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A giftshop marquee lights up as fans cheer during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Members of the Golden Aces cheer during the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin signs autographs after the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Oscar Dansk, left, and center William Karlsson, both Swedish players, pose for a photo following the "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" held by the Golden Knights at the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

It definitely wasn’t a parade. And there weren’t any expletive-filled speeches from players that turned into social media gold, unlike the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup celebration.

But make no mistake, the Golden Knights threw a party Wednesday.

The team held a “Stick Salute to Vegas” event in appreciation of their fans at Fremont Street Experience that was part day club and part pep rally.

“Once we had a chance to step back and really think about how this community supported our franchise every single day, it felt like, ‘You know what? We’ve got to do something,’ ” team president Kerry Bubolz said. “We just put our heads together and started thinking through what that would look like … and we’re going to do an official stick salute to our fans.”

The Knights set a record for an expansion team with 51 victories and 109 points in the regular season and captured the Pacific Division title.

Their run ended in the Stanley Cup Final last week against Washington, which won the best-of-seven series 4-1 for its first championship in franchise history.

The city of Las Vegas and Clark County were planning a parade for the team prior to the Knights’ series-ending 4-3 loss on June 7 before the team declined to participate.

An estimated crowd of 7,500 stood under the canopy covering Fremont Street as the Las Vegas Valley baked under a heat advisory Wednesday.

The event featured 18 players, along with coach Gerard Gallant and general manager George McPhee.

Chance, the team’s mascot, also appeared, along with broadcasters Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy, the Drumbots and the Golden Aces cheerleaders.

Fans cheered as highlights of the team’s record-breaking season played on a video board.

They buzzed at the sound of the introduction music used before players took the ice at home games.

They roared when players appeared on stage to toss T-shirts into the crowd and thank the city for their first year.

“It’s the best place to be, by far, in front of these fans,” defenseman Shea Theodore told the crowd.

“I tell you guys, this is the most fun time I’ve ever had in my life. All of you all are a part of it,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “These guys behind me. I just wanted to say thank you so much.”

Hundreds of fans wore the jerseys of the players they watched on the ice all year. At least two wore cardboard beer cases on their heads, with the cases cut out to mimic the Golden Knights’ helmet logo.

A few children sat on their parents’ shoulders to get a better view of their favorite players.

In the case of 5-year-old Braxten Cinquegrani, perched atop his dad, his favorite “player” is probably Chance.

“He’s always rooting at the pregame,” said his dad, 34-year-old Branden Cinquegrani.

The expansion team’s improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final was amazing for the born-and-raised Las Vegan father and his son.

“I get to bring my son down here, and he gets to experience it, and remember that,” Cinquegrani said.

Las Vegas resident Mandy Swanson and her 14-year-old daughter Alex arrived at Wednesday’s event early to get a spot near the front. It was an opportunity to show their gratitude to the organization after the events of Oct. 1.

“It doesn’t matter what they did,” Mandy Swanson said. “The fact they brought this city together, we just had to come support them. Everyone’s had a great time and wanted to be together and let off some steam about the Cup.”

Lifelong hockey fan Kealy Bush, 34, screamed each player’s name as they were introduced. The team’s chemistry was unlike anything she had seen.

“It’s unexplainable how awesome it was to just watch them come together and be like they’ve been playing together for years,” Bush said.

The team brings a sense of community to a transient city, she said. She called herself a devoted sports fan before the Knights came to town. Yet the connection she feels to the team is deeper than any other team she’s followed, Bush said.

Before the Knights, she didn’t understand the use of “we” by fans when speaking of their favorite team.

Now she gets it.

“I speak about them as if I’m part of their team,” Bush said.

The team holds a special place in her heart and her family. Her 12-year-old daughter, a cancer survivor, was going to skip a summer camp for other pediatric cancer survivors if the Knights played a Game 7 or hosted a Stanley Cup celebratory parade.

“I’m like, ‘Honey, you have to go.’ And she’s like, ‘No. I can’t miss my boys playing,’” Bush said.

As Bush spoke, her 5-year-old son Brady walked up to her and hugged her.

“He’s so upset that there’s no more games to watch,” she said.

They’re counting down the days until their favorite team returns.

