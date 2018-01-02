Golden Knights to display headwear thrown on ice from hat trick

Eric Tosi, the Golden Knights vice president of communications and content, said the team plans to build a permanent display featuring the headwear thrown by fans after hat tricks.

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate after center William Karlsson, right, scored a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates with teammate right ring Reilly Smith (19) after performing the first hat trick in franchise history during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates after scoring a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The hats tossed onto the ice Sunday in honor of William Karlsson’s three goals are not going to waste.

The Golden Knights plan to build a permanent display featuring the headwear thrown by fans after hat tricks, according to vice president of communications and content Eric Tosi.

“It’s all collected,” Tosi said Monday. “The location of the display is (to be determined), but we have them all from (Sunday’s) game.”

Karlsson notched the first hat trick in Knights history Sunday, capping the 6-3 victory over Toronto when he dived for a loose puck and swatted it into an empty net with one hand on his stick.

After the game, Karlsson picked out one of the hats that had been thrown on the ice and posed for a picture that went out on the Knights’ social media accounts.

🎩we found the hats 🎩 pic.twitter.com/CrGOLPQElz — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 31, 2017

“I leaned against the bag and saw all the hats there, so it was a cool picture,” Karlsson said. “It’s our first one, so it’s probably a bigger deal than all the other franchises that have had tons of hat tricks. It was special for me, and hopefully special for the franchise as well.”

Tosi said all future Knights hat tricks will be commemorated in the display and include hats that were thrown on the ice. He hopes the hat trick display becomes a fun feature at City National Arena, T-Mobile Arena or wherever it goes up.

“That was our vision, to have this be continuous,” Tosi said. “It’s a fun thing, and it’s all part of the fan experience and connecting with the fans.”

Karlsson honored

Karlsson was named the NHL’s second star for the week ending Sunday after he posted five points (four goals, one assist) in three games.

In addition to his four-point effort against the Maple Leafs, Karlsson had a goal in the Knights’ 4-1 victory at Anaheim on Wednesday.

Karlsson ranks sixth in the league with 20 goals and has 33 points in 37 games. He had 18 goals in 183 career NHL appearances prior to this season.

Betting chalk

The Knights are the betting favorite to win the Western Conference at 7-2, according to the latest odds from the Westgate sports book.

Nashville, which visits T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, is the second choice in the conference at 6-1.

The Knights are 7-1 to win the Stanley Cup after opening at 200-1 at Westgate. Tampa Bay is the favorite to win the title at 5-1.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.