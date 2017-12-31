Karlsson notches hat trick as Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 6-3

William Karlsson notched the first hat trick in Golden Knights history to spark a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates after scoring a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP Photo)

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Patrick Marleau (12) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) during their game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Nosek (92) moves the buck by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) during their game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) skates on the ice during their game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Martin Marincin (52) gets the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and center Cody Eakin (21) during their game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) shoots the puck by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ron Hainsey (2) to score a goal during their game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) moves the puck up the ice during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A puck is seen on the ice during the NHL hockey game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Signs wish fans a happy new year during the NHL hockey game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) moves the puck up the ice during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) tracks the puck during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brendan Leipsic (13) struggles with Toronto Maple Leafs Andreas Borgman (55) during their game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brendan Leipsic (13) struggles with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) during their game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring a goal during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights right ring Reilly Smith (19) moves the puck during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) prepares to shoot the puck during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights right ring Reilly Smith (19) races left wing Matt Martin (15) to the puck during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) talks with center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak (42) moves the puck up the ice during their game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Players scramble for the puck during the NHL hockey game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) races against Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman (11) fro the puck during their game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) struggles against Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman (11) fro the puck during their game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) holds a puck after making a save during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Toronto Maple Leafs center Leo Komarov (47) holds Vegas Golden Knights right ring Reilly Smith (19) back during their game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Players scramble for the puck during the NHL hockey game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal during the NHL hockey game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) races up the ice with the puck during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates with teammate right ring Reilly Smith (19) after performing the first hat trick in franchise history during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The hats came raining onto the ice inside T-Mobile Arena like confetti.

Center William Karlsson’s hat trick triggered that traditional response Sunday as fans saluted yet another historic Golden Knights moment amid a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena.

The win was the 26th of their inaugural season as the Knights extended their winning streak to seven games and remained in first place in the Pacific Division.

They also own the best record in the Western Conference with 54 points (26-9-2) and have registered at least one point in 12 straight games. And they have the NHL’s best record at home at 16-2-1.

Along with becoming the first Knights player to notch three goals in one game, Karlsson passed James Neal (17) for the team lead in goals with 20. Karlsson’s last one was spectacular as he won a race in the Toronto end, dove and swatted the loose puck on his backhand into the empty net with 1:36 to play after the Leafs had pulled goaltender Frederik Andersen.

“It was pretty unreal,” Karlsson said. “You dream about that your whole life.

“I don’t think I’ve ever skated so fast in my life. I really wanted it. I just threw myself at it and it was a good feeling to see it go into the net.”

Karlsson also had an assist, setting up Jonathan Marchessault in the slot for his 14th goal. Shea Theodore had made a strong end-to-end rush and delivered a pass to Karlsson, who fed Marchessault to make it 5-3 after Auston Matthews had scored late in the second period and 27 seconds into the third.

“I got a little scared when they scored the third goal in the third period on the first shift,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said after Matthews registered his 100th point in just 1 1/2 NHL seasons. “Matthews and that line was unbelievable. They’ve got great puck possession and they make great plays.

“When we get that fifth goal, we felt really good about it. The guys started working hard and I thought we got some more confidence after that.”

Malcolm Subban started in goal for the Knights and turned aside 19 of the 22 shots he faced as his teammates staked him to a 3-0 first-period lead on goals by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Karlsson and Erik Haula.

“They have good shooters,” Subban, a Toronto native, said. “Matthews is a great player. That second one he just blew right by me. But when they score, our team’s going to come right back. We’re a resilient group and we play a full 60-minute game and we work hard and it shows in the standings.”

Matthews said the Leafs’ slow start and 3-0 deficit was tough to overcome.

“It seems like every time we start slow, we kind of get our legs maybe the second, third period and we end up playing pretty well,” Matthews said. “But when we start well and we’re skating is when we won all those games. It’s definitely something we’ve got to figure out.”

The Knights have managed to do that. They are 16-1 when they score first and it has a lot to do with where they sit in the standings on the first day of 2018.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.