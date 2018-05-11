Golden Knights to face Winnipeg Jets in Western Conference Final

The Golden Knights have a date for the Western Conference Final.

Winnipeg Jets center Paul Stastny celebrates after teammate Tyler Myers scored a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27), of Denmark, falls to the ice as he chases the puck with Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19), of Sweden, and right wing Ryan Hartman (38) during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) jumps over Winnipeg Jets' Bryan Little (18) as Mathieu Perreault (85) closes in during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Winnipeg Jets center Paul Stastny (25) scores a goal between Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland, and goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Winnipeg Jets center Paul Stastny, right, celebrates after teammate Tyler Myers, not shown, scored a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, left, of Finland, during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Also defending for the Predators is Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Golden Knights have a date for the Western Conference Final.

Winnipeg advanced for the first time in their 18-year franchise history with a 5-1 Game 7 victory over the Predators on Thursday night to wrap up the best-of-seven conference semifinals.

Winnipeg will host Game 1 on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Jets moved on in part by chasing Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne for the third time in the series. It took just seven shots to force the Predators to call in relief in the first period of the first Game 7 ever at Bridgestone Arena.

Tyler Myers deflected a puck in front of the net that snuck through Rinne’s pads to open the scoring and silence the raucous crowd just 8:41 into the game.

Rinne’s night was done just 2:06 later when Paul Stastny flipped one over Rinne’s shoulder for another fairly soft goal. His 10:07 in net marks the least amount of time a starting netminder has logged in a Game 7 in NHL postseason history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Juuse Saros stopped the first nine shots he saw in relief to keep the Predators in the game after P.K. Subban cut the lead in half with a blast from the blue line on the power play late in the first period, but they couldn’t find the equalizer and Mark Scheifele tacked on an insurance goal with a one-timer from the left circle late in the second period.

Scheifele later added an empty-netter to give him the league lead with 11, breaking a tie with Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel.

Stastny added a power-play goal in the third period. Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves in the victory for Winnipeg.

The Knights were 2-1 against Winnipeg this season, splitting the two games at MTS Centre. The Golden Knights won the lone meeting at T-Mobile Arena 5-2 on Nov. 10.

The current Jets franchise dates to 1999 when it was launched as the Atlanta Thrashers. It was relocated to Winnipeg in 2011.

A former iteration of the Winnipeg Jets became the Arizona Coyotes.

