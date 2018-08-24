Golden Knights to host fan fest next month in downtown Las Vegas

The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and is free and open to the public.

The Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster poses with fans during the team's first fan fest at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (Richard Brian/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Fanáticos de Vegas Golden Knights aguardan autógrafos durante la primera fiesta de los fanáticos del equipo en la Fremont Street Experience en el centro de Las Vegas el domingo 14 de enero de 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

El portero de Vegas Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury (29) posa con un fan durante la primera fiesta de fanáticos del equipo en la Fremont Street Experience en el centro de Las Vegas el domingo 14 de enero de 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fans will get their chance to welcome the Golden Knights back to town next month.

The team will hold a free fan fest at the beginning of its preseason Sept. 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Golden Knights players and coaches will interact with fans at the event as they walk down a red carpet. Select players will also answer questions on a stage afterward.

At&T SportsNet broadcasters Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy will emcee the event and members of the Golden Knights’ front office, team mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders also will be in attendance.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.