Golden Knights to host fan fest next month in downtown Las Vegas

Fans will get their chance to welcome the Golden Knights back to town next month.
The team will hold a free fan fest at the beginning of its preseason Sept. 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
Golden Knights players and coaches will interact with fans at the event as they walk down a red carpet. Select players will also answer questions on a stage afterward.
At&T SportsNet broadcasters Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy will emcee the event and members of the Golden Knights’ front office, team mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders also will be in attendance.
