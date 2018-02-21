Golden Knights trade plans could hinge on Tomas Hyka

With general manager George McPhee weighing his options ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, wing Tomas Hyka has a chance to show the Golden Knights they don’t need to make a deal.

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka, of the Czech Republic, reaches for the puck in front of Vancouver Canucks' Griffen Molino during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tomas Hyka’s latest stint with the Golden Knights could be a short one.

It’s possible Hyka will be sent to Chicago of the American Hockey League once all-star wing James Neal recovers from the flu that sidelined him for Monday’s game against Anaheim.

Or, maybe Hyka sticks around and turns out to be the remedy for a scoring slump that’s afflicted the Knights’ bottom six forwards the past seven weeks.

“I’m here, and I have the chance now to prove I can play here,” Hyka said. “I want to do my best, and that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

With general manager George McPhee weighing his options ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, the 24-year-old wing from the Czech Republic has a chance to show the Knights they don’t need to make a deal.

Hyka’s short-term future should become clearer at Wednesday morning’s practice ahead of the Knights’ 7:30 p.m. game against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena.

“He’s played really well (in Chicago). He’s been one of their top players offensively and creates some scoring chances and some opportunities,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “(Monday) was a day we had some illness going around, so he got an opportunity to get called up.

“We’re pretty happy with our 23 players and we’ve got some injuries now, so we’ll see where it goes.”

Hyka made his NHL debut Monday in the 2-0 loss to the Ducks and skated with the fourth line while also seeing time on the No. 2 power-play unit in Neal’s absence.

Hyka was the Knights’ leading goal scorer in the preseason and had 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 36 games with Chicago before he was recalled Monday.

“I think I can bring speed, the energy, some skills plays and obviously the goals,” Hyka said.

The Knights continue to search for offense from their third line, which is one area McPhee might look to bolster before Monday.

Center Cody Eakin hasn’t scored since Jan. 5 at Chicago and has two points in his past 22 games.

Wing Brendan Leipsic has one goal since Dec. 31 and hasn’t recorded a point in nine straight games.

Forward Oscar Lindberg’s last goal was Dec. 23 against Washington, and he has one point in his past 20 appearances.

“He’s a fast skater, one of the fastest I’ve ever played with,” wing Tomas Nosek said of Hyka, his fellow countryman. “He skates, he goes to the net and he can score goals. That’s why they wanted to bring him here, and that’s why they put him on the power play. I think he can bring some scoring, for sure.”

Hyka had a scoring chance on his first shift against Anaheim, and he nearly notched his first career goal late in the third period but was denied by the glove of Ducks goalie Ryan Miller.

Hyka was credited with two shots on goal in 11:37 of ice time.

“I think it wasn’t my best game, but it wasn’t that bad,” Hyka said. “Obviously, I’m going to get better. I’m just going to do my thing and show my speed.”

Neal missed his second straight practice Tuesday, and Gallant said he will know Wednesday morning whether Neal can suit up against the Flames.

The Knights’ roster currently is at 23 players (14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders), meaning Hyka is eligible to remain with the team even if Neal returns Wednesday.

“Hopefully there’s more games coming,” Hyka said. “I still have a lot of work to do to improve and be a better hockey player. Vegas gave me the opportunity, and I’m going to take it and show I deserve to be here.”

Game day ■ Who: Flames at Golden Knights ■ When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday ■ Where: T-Mobile Arena ■ TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757) ■ Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) ■ Line: Off