Golden Knights trust video coach’s keen eye for challenges

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant kept Tommy Cruz as his video coach while with the Florida Panthers and brought him to Las Vegas to work in the same capacity.

Gallant on what shifted the momentum in the Golden Knights favor. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores a goal against Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a stop against Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) reacts after scoring during the first period against Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their win against Calgary Flames during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. The Knights won 7-3. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects a shot against Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Tomas Hyka (38) fights for posession against Calgary Flames defenseman Michael Stone (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Marc-Andre Fleury’s statistics are a little better because of Tommy Cruz, 23, a former junior hockey player from Davie, Florida.

Cruz twice has helped nullify opponents’ goals this season, thanks to his keen eye as the Golden Knights’ video coach. The latest was on Wednesday night, when officials reviewed a Calgary goal on which the Flames’ Sean Monahan was offside.

Instead of a 4-4 tie, the Knights maintained a one-goal lead and went on to a 7-3 triumph at T-Mobile Arena.

“Yeah, it’s a couple times now that he has saved me on goals,” said Andre Fleury, who owns a 2.10 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. “He is back there always, watching the goal and always sharp. He is a great guy and is really helping us out in that way.”

Cruz was working as an assistant video coach for the Florida Panthers when Gallant was named coach in 2014. He kept Cruz, who moved up to video coach and remained in that position after Gallant was fired by the Panthers in 2016.

When Gallant was hired by the Knights, he was able to bring Cruz to Las Vegas. The Knights are 3-6 overall in challenges, but Cruz has been right on two offside calls he’s brought to the coaching staff’s attention.

Gallant said it’s not so easy to see offside from the bench, and the staff in the video room has an advantage.

“You don’t see as much as they see in the video room,” Galla nt said about Wednesday’s goal reversal. “It was offsides, bu t it was a tough one to call. … but we take Tommy’s word f or it and hope for the best. H e’s seen enough there that his skate was definitely up. We t rusted him.”

Tuch gets even

After losing a wager to teammate Tomas Nosek while backing the U.S. men in a 3-2 Olympic quarterfinal loss to the Czech Republic, Alex Tuch got some of his money back, thanks to the U.S. women’s 3-2 shootout victory over Canada for the gold medal.

Tuch, who is from Syracuse, New York, and Jonathan Marchessault, who hails from Cap-Rouge, Quebec, had a friendly wager on the women’s game. Tuch said he’ll take it, even tough it was decided by a shootout.

“It was a great game and an exciting finish,” said Tuch, who would not disclose the amount of either wager.

