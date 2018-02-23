Golden Knights trust video coach’s keen eye for challenges

Marc-Andre Fleury’s statistics are a little better because of Tommy Cruz, 23, a former junior hockey player from Davie, Florida.
Cruz twice has helped nullify opponents’ goals this season, thanks to his keen eye as the Golden Knights’ video coach. The latest was on Wednesday night, when officials reviewed a Calgary goal on which the Flames’ Sean Monahan was offside.
Instead of a 4-4 tie, the Knights maintained a one-goal lead and went on to a 7-3 triumph at T-Mobile Arena.
“Yeah, it’s a couple times now that he has saved me on goals,” said Andre Fleury, who owns a 2.10 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. “He is back there always, watching the goal and always sharp. He is a great guy and is really helping us out in that way.”
Cruz was working as an assistant video coach for the Florida Panthers when Gallant was named coach in 2014. He kept Cruz, who moved up to video coach and remained in that position after Gallant was fired by the Panthers in 2016.
When Gallant was hired by the Knights, he was able to bring Cruz to Las Vegas. The Knights are 3-6 overall in challenges, but Cruz has been right on two offside calls he’s brought to the coaching staff’s attention.
Gallant said it’s not so easy to see offside from the bench, and the staff in the video room has an advantage.
Tuch gets even
After losing a wager to teammate Tomas Nosek while backing the U.S. men in a 3-2 Olympic quarterfinal loss to the Czech Republic, Alex Tuch got some of his money back, thanks to the U.S. women’s 3-2 shootout victory over Canada for the gold medal.
Tuch, who is from Syracuse, New York, and Jonathan Marchessault, who hails from Cap-Rouge, Quebec, had a friendly wager on the women’s game. Tuch said he’ll take it, even tough it was decided by a shootout.
“It was a great game and an exciting finish,” said Tuch, who would not disclose the amount of either wager.
Vancouver Canucks
■ The skinny: The Canucks (23-30-7, 53 points) are on the outside looking in for the postseason. Vancouver is 3-6-1 in its last 10 games and 25th in the NHL in goals against, allowing 3.2 per game.
■ Top scorers: Rookie right wing Brock Boeser leads with 27 goals and 50 points. Center Henrik Sedin leads in assists with 38.
■ Goaltender: Anders Nilsson, 7-10-2, 3.34 goals-against average, .907 save percentage.
■ Coach: Travis Green, first season, 23-30-7
■ Founded: 1970
■ Last Stanley Cup: None (Lost in 2011 Stanley Cup Finals)
■ Did you know: Brock Boeser is a candidate to win the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. The Canucks have had one Calder winner in their history, Pavel Bure in 1992.
