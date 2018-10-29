Golden Knights win in OT on Marchessault penalty shot

Jonathan Marchessault converted on a penalty shot with 2:36 remaining in overtime to give the Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates away from the net after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jonathan Marchessault converted on a penalty shot with 2:36 remaining in overtime to give the Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Alex Tuch had two goals, and Ryan Reaves scored on the power play late in the second period for the Knights, who finished with a franchise-record 53 shots on goal.

Cody Eakin took a hard hit from Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki with 4:31 remaining in the first period and did not return. The Knights already were without left wing Max Pacioretty, who was injured in Friday’s loss to Tampa Bay.

Knights defenseman Jon Merrill fought Borowiecki and received a two-minute minor for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct along with a fighting penalty.

Borowiecki, in his first game back after serving a one-game suspension for elbowing, was handed a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct to go with his fighting major. He likely will hear from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for the hit, as well.

Tuch deflected in Nick Holden’s shot with 11:43 remaining in the third period to tie the score at 3. He went end-to-end in the second period before tucking a backhander through the 5-hole on Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson to cut the Senators lead to 2-1.

It was the second two-goal game of Tuch’s career. The other came March 8, 2018, at Detroit.

Reaves notched the first power-play goal of his nine-year career when he jammed a rebound past Anderson to tie the score at 2 with 1:39 left in the second period.

Ryan Dzingel put the Senators ahead 3-2 in the third period, 28 seconds before Tuch’s second goal. Matt Duchene scored in the first period, and Bobby Ryan gave Ottawa a 2-0 lead in the second period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.