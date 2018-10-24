Holden’s Vegas showgirl outfit highlights Knights’ Halloween fun

Defenseman Nick Holden’s Las Vegas showgirl outfit at the Knights’ Halloween party received praise, as did the costumes of Deryk Engelland and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Defenseman Nick Holden wore a Las Vegas showgirl costume, complete with a red headdress and white boa, to the Golden Knights’ Halloween party Monday and received top marks in the locker room. But one critic had some tough words before he left the house.

“My daughter was standing at the top of the stairs and I came walking down into the living room, and I had lipstick on, and she goes: ‘Dad, your lipstick, it’s awful,’” Holden said.

Every member of the team came to the party dressed up and Holden’s outfit, which his wife Angela helped him put together, was one of several that made an impression. Defenseman Deryk Engelland and his wife Melissa received praise for appearing as the rock band Kiss, face paint included, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and his wife Veronique got a lot of love for their redneck ensemble.

Forward Alex Tuch thought there was a clear champion, though.

“Holden wins,” Tuch said. “He comes in first. He hit a home run. It was unbelievable.”

Holden’s victory may have disturbed his daughter’s sense of fashion, but the party was notable to him for another reason.

“This was the first team I’ve been on that everybody put in effort. No one got a banana costume,” Holden said. “It was good to see the boys have fun with it.”

Injury updates

Tuch fully participated in practice after skating with a non-contact jersey Sunday.

It was Tuch’s second practice since sustaining a lower-body injury in the team’s final preseason game on Sept. 30. Coach Gerard Gallant said he wouldn’t know until after Wednesday’s morning skate whether Tuch will be available for the Knights game against Vancouver.

“It feels good to be back out there with other players,” Tuch said. “Before I was in that powder blue jersey skating by myself and it was kind of lonely. It’s good to be back out with the guys and out of that powder blue jersey too.”

Gallant said Engelland’s status (upper-body) will be determined after the morning skate as well.

No dress-up for Gallant

Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette wore a bull mask in a recent media scrum to honor a bargain he made with his team, but don’t count on Gallant copying that particular motivational ploy.

“I’m not doing nothing,” Gallant said.

