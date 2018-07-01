James Neal, Knights still talking about return to Vegas

Unrestricted free agent James Neal remains in discussions with the Golden Knights to return for a second season, general manager George McPhee confirmed Sunday.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) plays against the Arizona Coyotes during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee listens to a reporter's question during a news conference in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 1, 2018, to discuss the opening of NHL free agency. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal@chitosephoto

Unrestricted free agent James Neal remains in discussions with the Golden Knights to return for a second season, general manager George McPhee confirmed Sunday.

“Yes, we’re still talking to James,” McPhee said at a news conference at City National Arena on the first day of NHL free agency.

Neal, who turns 31 in September, reportedly was seeking a six-year contract from his new team.

His agent, Patrick Morris, told the Review-Journal on June 24 that “Common sense says that if (Neal is) not signed by July 1, he’s probably not coming back (to Vegas).”

But Neal also spoke after the season of his desire to sign with the Knights, and the fact the veteran forward remains unsigned could indicate he is trying to work out a deal with the team.

Morris did not return text messages seeking comment.

If Neal and the Knights are unable to come to terms, New Jersey has been mentioned as a possible landing spot. Another team reportedly kicking the tires on the 25-goal scorer is Minnesota.

Paul Fenton, the Wild’s recently hired general manager, previously was in Nashville’s front office. The Predators also have been linked with Neal, who played for the team from 2014 to 2107 before he was selected in the expansion draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow Golden Knights coverage at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKni ghts and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.