Knights battle back to force OT, lose to Maple Leafs 4-3 in shootout

Toronto Maple Leafs center Patrick Marleau (12) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) battle for the puck behind the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nov 6, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace (33) makes a save warm up against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Air Canada Centre. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 6, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Andreas Borgman (55) carries the puck during warm up against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Air Canada Centre. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 6, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) makes a blocker save during warm up against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Air Canada Centre. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) reacts on the bench as defenseman Ron Hainsey (2) checks Vegas Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24) into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) checks Toronto Maple Leafs center William Nylander (29) into goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) battles for the puck in the defensive zone against Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) makes a save in front of Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak (42) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) is run over by Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman, obscured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored the only shootout goal in the first round, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights on Thursday at Air Canada Centre.

Deryk Engelland had tied it 3-3 on a wrist shot from inside the right circle that flew over the right shoulder of Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen. The Leafs had not picked up Engelland and he took a pass from Shea Theodore to get a clean look at the goal.

In overtime, the Knights had a number of scoring chances but Andersen stopped all five shots.

Reilly Smith had cut it to 3-2 with a power-play goal with 1:10 left in the second period. Colin Miller had rifled a shot off the end boards and the puck bounced to Smith, who beat Andersen for his fifth goal of the season.

Toronto had built a 3-1 first-period lead on a pair of goals from Nazem Kadri and a goal from James van Riemsdyk. James Neal had scored the Knights’ first goal, his team-leading eighth, as he got a skate on Erik Haula’s shot and redirected it past Andersen.

After a wild overtime that saw the Knights have several opportunities to win, the game went to the shootout, the first in the franchise’s history.

