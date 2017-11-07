Knights battle back to force OT, lose to Maple Leafs 4-3 in shootout

TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored the only shootout goal in the first round, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights on Thursday at Air Canada Centre.
Deryk Engelland had tied it 3-3 on a wrist shot from inside the right circle that flew over the right shoulder of Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen. The Leafs had not picked up Engelland and he took a pass from Shea Theodore to get a clean look at the goal.
In overtime, the Knights had a number of scoring chances but Andersen stopped all five shots.
Reilly Smith had cut it to 3-2 with a power-play goal with 1:10 left in the second period. Colin Miller had rifled a shot off the end boards and the puck bounced to Smith, who beat Andersen for his fifth goal of the season.
Toronto had built a 3-1 first-period lead on a pair of goals from Nazem Kadri and a goal from James van Riemsdyk. James Neal had scored the Knights’ first goal, his team-leading eighth, as he got a skate on Erik Haula’s shot and redirected it past Andersen.
After a wild overtime that saw the Knights have several opportunities to win, the game went to the shootout, the first in the franchise’s history.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
