Knights players thankful for family, holiday feasts — VIDEO

Family, friends and good food. Golden Edge host Cassie Soto caught up with Golden Knights players before the holiday, and asked what they are thankful for this year.

Jon Merrill and Nick Holden had family on their minds.

Ryan Reaves and Shea Theodore were thinking about teammates, and quickly got to the Thanksgiving menu.

Theodore said, “You gotta go with the turkey, but I think Flower (Marc-Andre Fleury) is hosting something this year, so I’m kinda just going to show up and see, you know, see what they have on plate, on menu …”

Ryan Reaves broke in: “There’s not going to be any ribs or rice, I guarantee that.”