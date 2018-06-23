Knights select Russian center Ivan Morozov in second round

The Golden Knights finally got to participate in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Ivan Morozov after being selected by the Golden Knights in the second round of the NHL Draft Saturday in Dallas. Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal

DALLAS — The Golden Knights finally got to participate in the 2018 NHL Draft. With their first selection on Day 2 Saturday, they took Ivan Morozov, a center from Russia in the second round with the 61st overall pick.

Morozov played 30 games with Mamonty Yugry in Russia and scored 11 goals and had 12 assists. He also represented Russia in the World Junior Championships and in five games had three goals and two assists.

The Knights had seven picks between rounds two and six, one in the second and two each in the fourth, fifth and six rounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.