Knights’ Subban prepares for wrap-up role with playoffs in sight

Golden Knights backup goaltender Malcolm Subban knows Marc-Andre Fleury will get most of, if not all, the work when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin next week and he’s fine with that.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes a save against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Whatever playing time Malcolm Subban has left this season, he better enjoy it.

Subban will occupy the Golden Knights’ bench when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin next week as Marc-Andre Fleury will be stationed in goal.

Subban may be in net Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place for the Knights as they finish an inaugural season that has them with a 51-22-7 record and 109 points. Only two games remain and the decision may be to give Fleury one more night off and let him play Saturday in the season finale at Calgary.

“No one has said anything to me,” Subban said after Wednesday’s practice. “But I’ll prepare like I always do and be ready if they call my name.”

Coach Gerard Gallant said he’s considering starting Subban against the Oilers, who have long since been eliminated from playoff contention. Still, they have star center Connor McDavid vying for the Hart Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s most outstanding player.

Subban started Monday in Vancouver and it was a mixed bag. He was sharp early and struggled somewhat in the middle of the third period as the Canucks rallied from a 4-1 deficit for a 4-4 tie. But late in the period, Subban came up with three big saves and was solid in overtime.

His best work came in the shootout as he turned aside all four shooters he faced, though he got a bit lucky when Daniel Sedin’s attempt in the third round hit the right post. Still, he did enough things well to get the 5-4 win and improve to 13-3-2 after Shea Theodore won it in the fourth round. He has won all three shootout games he has played and has not surrendered a goal in 13 attempts.

“I think the most improvement I’ve made this year is I’ve tried to be as patient as possible,” Subban said of his overall play. “Wait the shooters out and let them make the first move. Hold my ice. Just try and be in the right spot.

“It has been a great experience. First year in the NHL, you try to learn, you try to take everything in and get a feel for everything. I’ve tried to develop good work habits. Do it every day. Be consistent.”

Gallant said the 24-year-old Subban has proved to be an NHL-caliber goaltender.

“He took a big step, like a lot of our players,” Gallant said. (Goaltending coach) Dave Prior did a great job with him. His record proves he can play in the NHL and I think he’s come a long way.”

A downside for Subban has been the lengthy injuries that sidelined him. He missed 13 games after sustaining a lower-body injury Oct. 21 against St. Louis. On Feb. 8, he injured his hand at San Jose during the morning skate and missed 18 more games.

That’s a lot of time and opportunity lost to further develop one’s skills.

“It was tough for me,” he said. “You try to get into a groove and keep playing games. But everyone’s done a good job this year.”

Unlike some of his teammates, Subban already knows his postseason role. And he’s prepared to fulfill it.

“I’ll try to stay sharp,” he said.” You never know what’s going to happen. But we all have confidence in Flower. I just have to stay focused.”

