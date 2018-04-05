Knights’ Subban prepares for wrap-up role with playoffs in sight

EDMONTON, Alberta — Whatever playing time Malcolm Subban has left this season, he better enjoy it.
Subban will occupy the Golden Knights’ bench when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin next week as Marc-Andre Fleury will be stationed in goal.
Subban may be in net Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place for the Knights as they finish an inaugural season that has them with a 51-22-7 record and 109 points. Only two games remain and the decision may be to give Fleury one more night off and let him play Saturday in the season finale at Calgary.
“No one has said anything to me,” Subban said after Wednesday’s practice. “But I’ll prepare like I always do and be ready if they call my name.”
Coach Gerard Gallant said he’s considering starting Subban against the Oilers, who have long since been eliminated from playoff contention. Still, they have star center Connor McDavid vying for the Hart Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s most outstanding player.
Subban started Monday in Vancouver and it was a mixed bag. He was sharp early and struggled somewhat in the middle of the third period as the Canucks rallied from a 4-1 deficit for a 4-4 tie. But late in the period, Subban came up with three big saves and was solid in overtime.
His best work came in the shootout as he turned aside all four shooters he faced, though he got a bit lucky when Daniel Sedin’s attempt in the third round hit the right post. Still, he did enough things well to get the 5-4 win and improve to 13-3-2 after Shea Theodore won it in the fourth round. He has won all three shootout games he has played and has not surrendered a goal in 13 attempts.
“I think the most improvement I’ve made this year is I’ve tried to be as patient as possible,” Subban said of his overall play. “Wait the shooters out and let them make the first move. Hold my ice. Just try and be in the right spot.
“It has been a great experience. First year in the NHL, you try to learn, you try to take everything in and get a feel for everything. I’ve tried to develop good work habits. Do it every day. Be consistent.”
Gallant said the 24-year-old Subban has proved to be an NHL-caliber goaltender.
“He took a big step, like a lot of our players,” Gallant said. (Goaltending coach) Dave Prior did a great job with him. His record proves he can play in the NHL and I think he’s come a long way.”
A downside for Subban has been the lengthy injuries that sidelined him. He missed 13 games after sustaining a lower-body injury Oct. 21 against St. Louis. On Feb. 8, he injured his hand at San Jose during the morning skate and missed 18 more games.
That’s a lot of time and opportunity lost to further develop one’s skills.
“It was tough for me,” he said. “You try to get into a groove and keep playing games. But everyone’s done a good job this year.”
Unlike some of his teammates, Subban already knows his postseason role. And he’s prepared to fulfill it.
“I’ll try to stay sharp,” he said.” You never know what’s going to happen. But we all have confidence in Flower. I just have to stay focused.”
Three storylines
1. More rest for starters. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are a week away and look for coach Gerard Gallant to continue to rest some of his regulars. It might not be bad idea to give someone like Colin Miller a night off as the defenseman has appeared in all 80 games to date.
2. McDavid and the Hart. The Oilers had a forgettable season, but captain Connor McDavid has been sensational. He leads the NHL in scoring with 103 points and is fifth in goals with 41. He’s always a challenge to contain and Thursday will be no different.
3. Smith returns? Don’t be surprised if Reilly Smith is in the lineup against the Oilers. Smith has been out since March 6 with an upper-body injury, but he practiced for the second straight day. If he’s ready to return, it would probably help him get sharp before the playoffs.
