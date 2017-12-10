Knights win fourth straight with 5-3 victory at Dallas

David Perron, Reilly Smith and Brayden McNabb scored during a span of 3:37 in the second period, and the Golden Knights held on for a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday at American Airlines Center.

Vegas Golden Knights' Maxime Lagace (33) and Dallas Stars right wing Brett Ritchie (25) watch as defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) clears a puck from in front of the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Cody Eakin, right, are congratulated by the bench after a goal by Tuch during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Dallas. Eagin had an assist on the score. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Cody Eakin, right, are congratulated by the bench after a goal by Tuch during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Dallas. Eagin had an assist on the score. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars' Jason Spezza (90) pressures the net as Vegas Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa (47) helps goalie Maxime Lagace defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars' Gemel Smith (46) and goalie Ben Bishop (30) skate away as Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate a goal by Smith during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Dallas. Marchessault had an assist on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights' David Perron (57) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate a goal by Perron during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop (30) deflects a shot as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) handles the puck as Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin gives chase during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Dallas . (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop (30) and defenseman Stephen Johns (28) watch as Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) celebrates a goal scored by David Perron, not pictured in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Dallas . (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop (30) blocks a shot as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) looks for a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — David Perron, Reilly Smith and Brayden McNabb scored during a span of 3:37 in the second period, and the Golden Knights held on for a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday at American Airlines Center.

Maxime Lagace made 35 saves, including two key stops in the final seven minutes of the third period.

Alex Tuch scored in the first period, and Erik Haula added an empty-net goal for the Knights (19-9-1), who won their fourth straight and took the rubbermatch in the season series against Dallas.

Jamie Benn snapped a shot past Lagace 4:16 into the third period to cut the Knights’ lead to 4-3.

Tyler Pitlick and Jason Spezza also scored for Dallas.

