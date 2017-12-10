Knights win fourth straight with 5-3 victory at Dallas

DALLAS — David Perron, Reilly Smith and Brayden McNabb scored during a span of 3:37 in the second period, and the Golden Knights held on for a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday at American Airlines Center.
Maxime Lagace made 35 saves, including two key stops in the final seven minutes of the third period.
Alex Tuch scored in the first period, and Erik Haula added an empty-net goal for the Knights (19-9-1), who won their fourth straight and took the rubbermatch in the season series against Dallas.
Jamie Benn snapped a shot past Lagace 4:16 into the third period to cut the Knights’ lead to 4-3.
Tyler Pitlick and Jason Spezza also scored for Dallas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
