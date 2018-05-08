Limited number of Knights playoff tickets go on sale Thursday

Approximately 1,000 tickets for each of the Western Conference finals home games go on sale at noon Thursday through the team’s website, vegasgoldenknights.com.

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Alex Tuch, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The longer the Golden Knights play in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the more expensive it is to watch.

The team announced Tuesday that approximately 1,000 tickets will be available at noon Thursday for public sale through the team’s website (www.vegasgoldenknights.com) for the Knights’ three home games in the Western Conference finals against either Nashville or Winnipeg. Prices range from $225 to $800 plus fees per ticket and there’s a four-ticket limit per customer.

In addition, a limited number of standing room tickets priced at $125 each plus fees will go on sale.

The first home game at T-Mobile Arena for the conference finals will be Game 3 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 16. Game 4 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, May 18.

“More tickets may become available as we get closer when the NHL and NBC release their (ticket) holds, so I strongly suggest that if you are looking to go and you get shut out on Thursday, you check back at our website every day to see what pops up,” said Todd Pollock, the team’s vice president of ticketing and suites.

Pollock said the price increase from the second round to the conference finals is approximately 50 percent. The team’s presale for season ticket members begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday and continues until 10 a.m. Thursday.

There will be opportunities for partial season-ticket holders, Can’t Wait List members and 6- and 11-game ticket plan members to purchase tickets during that window.

“The biggest complaint we’ve gotten is from people who wanted to be able to buy more tickets,” Pollock said. “It’s a simple supply-and-demand issue. Some people want more tickets and there’s not enough available.”

Beware of counterfeits

The Knights use Flash Seats as an electronic ticket for games, but that doesn’t keep some people from trying to scam the public.

“There’s two ways to get in,” team president Kerry Bubolz said. “Either a ticket purchased directly through the team or through StubHub, which is our official secondary ticket partner. If someone is trying to sell you any kind of paper ticket, do not buy it because it is counterfeit.”





Bubolz said there have been a dozen cases of counterfeiting through the first two rounds of the playoffs. He said that is a low number relative to the 18,000-plus fans that have attended every game.

“It has helped eliminate a lot of potential problems,” he said. “Obviously, there are always people looking to beat the system, but the fact we’ve had so few issues relatively speaking shows the system works.”

Carrier update

Forward Will Carrier, who suffered an upper-body injury in Game 5 against San Jose and did not play in Game 6 against the Sharks, is making progress, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

“He’s still day to day but he’s responded well to treatment the last couple of days so we’ll see,” Gallant said. “I don’t know if he’ll be available for Game 1 (Saturday), but we’ve got a few more days so we’ll see where he’s at and go from there.”

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.