Schedule for Golden Knights’ Western Conference Final released

The Golden Knights will open the Western Conference Final on Saturday at 4 p.m. at either Nashville or Winnipeg, the NHL announced Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their 3-0 win against San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Vegas Golden Knights won the series to advance to the next round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Alex Tuch, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Game 2 is set for 5 p.m., before the Knights return to T-Mobile Arena for Games 3 and 4 next Wednesday and Friday. Game 3 is at 6 p.m. and Game 4 is 5 p.m.

Winnipeg plays at Nashville on Thursday in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal that will determine the Knights’ opponent.

If necessary, Game 5 of the Western finals at either Nashville or Winnipeg will be May 20 at noon. Game 6 will be at T-Mobile at 6 p.m. on May 22. The Knights would be on the road for a Game 7 on May 24 at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

