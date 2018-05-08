Schedule for Golden Knights’ Western Conference Final released

The Golden Knights will open the Western Conference Final on Saturday at 4 p.m. at either Nashville or Winnipeg, the NHL announced Tuesday.
Game 2 is set for 5 p.m., before the Knights return to T-Mobile Arena for Games 3 and 4 next Wednesday and Friday. Game 3 is at 6 p.m. and Game 4 is 5 p.m.
Winnipeg plays at Nashville on Thursday in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal that will determine the Knights’ opponent.
If necessary, Game 5 of the Western finals at either Nashville or Winnipeg will be May 20 at noon. Game 6 will be at T-Mobile at 6 p.m. on May 22. The Knights would be on the road for a Game 7 on May 24 at 5 p.m.
