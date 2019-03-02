Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights handcuff Ducks, 3-0

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves, right, is defended by Anaheim Ducks' Jaycob Megna during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Korbinian Holzer, left, shoves Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Kesler(17) and Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) watch as a shot by Golden Knights' William Karlsson enters the net for a goal against Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, center, celebrates his goal with Jonathan Marchessault during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, March 1, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch, right rear, moves the puck past Anaheim Ducks' Korbinian Holzer during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, bottom, makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone, Reilly Smith, Shea Theodore, William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault, from left, celebrate a goal by Karlsson during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, March 1, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) fights for the puck with Anaheim Ducks' Korbinian Holzer (5) and Jaycob Megna (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, March 1, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Carter Rowney, right, is pressured by Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch, center, celebrates his goal as he skates past Anaheim Ducks' Daniel Sprong during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Devin Shore, right, and Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Kesler, front, moves the puck under pressure from Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for his NHL-leading 31st win and seventh shutout of the season as the Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 Friday night at Honda Center.

The Knights (35-26-5), who got goals from center William Karlsson, forward Alex Tuch and center Cody Eakin, have won three straight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

