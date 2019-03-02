Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights handcuff Ducks, 3-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for his NHL-leading 31st win and seventh shutout of the season as the Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 Friday night at Honda Center.
The Knights (35-26-5), who got goals from center William Karlsson, forward Alex Tuch and center Cody Eakin, have won three straight.
