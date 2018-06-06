Nevada museum gathering Vegas Golden Knights memorabilia

With the valley awash in a sea of Vegas Golden Knights gear, commemoratives, memorabilia and tributes, it can be hard to keep track of the coolest, most interesting or most important items we see in a given day, let alone over a season.

A Golden Knights fan holds up his battle towel during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights Conference Champions merchandise on display The Arsenal Pro Shop at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, May 21, 2018. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A hand-made model of the Stanley Cup trophy outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of game three of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Fans gather outside T-Mobile Arena prior to Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The hat of Vegas Golden Knights fan Fernando Guzman rests covered with playoff pins as Guzman gets a Golden Knights logo shaved on the back of his head at the Goodtimes Barber Shop & Shave Parlor on Friday, May 25, 2018. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Commemorative puck from the Vegas Golden Knights home opener on Oct. 10, 2017. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fortunately, the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas, is working to make some of those memories permanent. The museum, located at the Springs Preserve, is accepting donations of “programs and tickets stubs, ephemera, flyers, brochures, anything like that,” which will help document the historic first season of Las Vegas’ first major league sports franchise.

“Part of our job here at the museum is to collect Nevada history,” explains the museum’s director Dennis McBride. “And of course the Knights are a big part of Las Vegas history. It’s sports history. It’s hometown boys. It’s something positive and wonderful that the town can rally around in these very difficult times.”

The donations will become part of the museum’s permanent collection, and will eventually be used to assemble a temporary exhibit in a section of the hallways known as Curators’ Canyon.

McBride encourage fans to bring anything they think will help commemorate the team to its Springs Preserve location, 309 S. Valley View Blvd. Or you can give him a call at 702-822-8739.

