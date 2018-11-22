Pacioretty leads Golden Knights past Coyotes in OT, 3-2

Max Pacioretty scored his fourth goal in three games to lift the Golden Knights to a 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes on Wednesday night.

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) gives up a goal to Vegas Golden Knight Max Pacioretty as Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6), Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) and Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gives up a goal to Arizona Coyotes Derek Stepan as Coyotes right wing Richard Panik (14) and Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan (21) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) and defenseman Jakob Chychrun, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) sends Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) to the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Richard Panik (14) collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Pacioretty, who turned 30 on Tuesday, pounced on a rebound and backhanded it past Darcy Kuemper for the game-winner after the Knights had several scoring chances in the extra session.

The Knights (10-12-1) held a 2-1 lead going to the third period, but the Coyotes tied it up on the power play when Clayton Keller found Derek Stepan wide open on the far post for a one-timer with 6:49 to play to force overtime.

Coach Gerard Gallant challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld.

It was Stepan’s second goal of the game.

The play happened minutes after Cody Eakin’s goal, which would have given the Knights a two-goal lead, was disallowed on review when Alex Tuch was ruled offside.

It looked for awhile like Pacioretty’s second-period goal would hold up as the game-winner.

Pacioretty finished off one of the Knights’ best passing sequences of the year by firing the puck past Darcy Kuemper at 15:51 of the second period.

After carrying the puck into the zone, Pacioretty dropped it to Alex Tuch and cut to the right side of the net. Tuch found Cody Eakin on the left side and Eakin fired it to a streaking Pacioretty on the far post for the one-timer finish.

It was the culmination of a strong 20 minutes for the Knights. Tomas Nosek tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period after the Knights forced a neutral zone turnover as he took the puck in the zone and drifted to the left and fired a shot that appeared to take a slight deflection off a defender and find the net.

The Coyotes (9-10-1) led after a physical first period when Stepan redirected a pass from Jakob Chychrun past Marc-Andre Fleury.

