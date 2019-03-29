MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Golden Knights/NHL

Ryan Reaves’ pregame roughhousing fires up Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2019 - 6:46 pm
 

Ryan Reaves isn’t sure how it started, which is the origin for most wacky superstitions.

You try something different, the team wins, and suddenly it’s part of the routine.

“It gets the boys loose, gets the boys kind of ready to go, fires them up just a little bit,” the charismatic Golden Knights winger said. “It’s something a little stupid.”

The easiest way to describe Reaves’ pregame tradition is that he’s trying to pump up the bench prior to the opening faceoff.

But, let’s face it. What he’s really doing is beating the holy bleep out of a member of the coaching staff.

“I want to make sure the coaches are ready to go just like we are,” Reaves said with a wide grin, “so I just wake them up a little.”

From what Reaves can recall, his pregame routine previously included something with that game’s backup goaltender and then gradually moved over to the coaching staff.

During the time after the national anthem and prior to the opening faceoff, Reaves will tap a member of the coaching staff — usually coach Gerard Gallant — with the blade of his stick.

“He’s a little superstitious, I guess,” Gallant said.

Reaves said he has been doing this all season, but it’s gained more attention in recent weeks as he’s been forced to go to greater lengths in order to carry out the routine.

When the Knights hosted the Edmonton Oilers on March 17, NBC Sports Network cameras caught Reaves charging at Gallant on the other end of the bench, and assistant coach Mike Kelly was nearly wiped out in the process.

Without any context, it briefly appeared Reaves was assaulting a coach, when in reality, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Since then, social media has been flooded during Knights games with GIFs and videos of Reaves spearing and then playfully roughing up one of the coaches.

“People are starting to realize it because now he goes across the bench to go to a coach,” linemate William Carrier said. “When there’s a big boy like that coming at you, it always gets you freaked out. You’ve got to be on the bench to get it, but it gets the boys fired up, and it’s part of the routine now. It’s good.”

Gallant is Reaves’ prime target, though none of the coaches are safe.

“Turk usually gets a good stick,” Reaves said of Gallant. “It just depends. If we win, I stay with the same coach. If we lose, I switch.”

During Monday’s game at St. Louis, Reaves reached across the bench to give Gallant a tap in the ribs with his stick, then grabbed assistant Ryan Craig by the arms and gave him a shake.

When the Knights host the Minnesota Wild on Friday at T-Mobile Arena looking to clinch a berth in the postseason, Reaves’ target figures to be assistant Ryan McGill or Kelly.

“It’s part of our role, trying to get the guys fired up and try to get the guys going,” Carrier said. “You have to be kind of relaxed on the bench but still hyped up, so that’s what we try to bring in for the boys.”

Reaves has career highs in goals (9), assists (11) and points (20), so something must be working.

His 62 penalty minutes in 76 games are the fewest since he finished with 2015-16 season with 68 penalty minutes in 64 games for the Blues.

“It’s a good laugh. If his little superstition is going to make him play better, then go right ahead,” Gallant said. “As long as he doesn’t hurt anybody.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge Mailbag- March 27, 2019 - VIDEO
Golden Knights reporters Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer your burning questions.
Gerard Gallant on Paul Stastny
Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about Paul Stastny's role on the team. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on St. Louis goal
Gerard Gallant talks about St. Louis's third goal on March 25, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant on St. Louis Blues
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the team's loss to St. Louis on March 25, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Host First Charity Night At T-Mobile Arena - VIDEO
The Vegas Golden Knights host their first annual charity night during the Red Wings game at T-Mobile arena. Fans were able to buy from two choices of backpacks full of VGK memorabilia. 1,500 Golden Knights Charity backpacks were filled and fans lined up to buy the backpacks. The charity gives it proceeds to various causes around Las Vegas in order to give back to the community.
Golden Knights shutout Winnipeg Jets, continue hot streak - VIDEO
The Vegas Golden Knights continue their hot streak as they shutout the Winnipeg Jets, 5-0. In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have only lost once and have won four straight games.
Golden Edge Mailbag- March 20, 2019 - VIDEO
Golden Knights reporters Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer your burning questions.
The Cast of FS1's "Lock It In" talk Raiders and Golden Knights futures
With Las Vegas growing as a pro sports town, the cast of Fox Sports 1's "Lock It In" give their betting predictions on if the Vegas Golden Knights can make another run at the Stanley Cup and if the Raiders will make a Super Bowl in 2020.
Vegas Golden Knights coach and players proud of their recent play
After a 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the Vegas Golden Knights say their proud of the way they're playing as they prepare to face the San Jose Sharks on the road.
Golden Edge Mailbag - March 14, 2019 - VIDEO
Golden Knights reporters Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer your burning questions about how Mark Stone is affecting the team, Erik Brannstrom making his NHL debut and getting to know the team. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant and the Golden Knights reflect on their win over the Calgary Flames - VIDEO
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant and players talk about protecting Marc-Andre Fleury when push came to shove. The team defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 at the T-Mobile Arena and will take their 5-game win streak on the road.
Golden Edge Mailbag - March 6, 2019 - VIDEO
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Knights Prepare for First-Place Calgary - VIDEO
While teams usually treat all games the same, the Golden Knights are well aware of any added attention to the upcoming matchup against Calgary. The Flames are first place in the Pacific Division, while the Golden Knights are aiming to hang on to third.
William Karlsson talks before Ducks game
The Golden Knights center talked about Paul Stastny’s line, Reilly Smith’s between-the-legs goal and more.
Golden Knight Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Teaches French
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare joins the Golden Edge crew in studio to teach everyone some hockey terms in French.
Gallant likes seeing the Golden Knights with "emotion and passion" - VIDEO
Head coach Gerard Gallant was pleased to see some of the Vegas Golden Knights playing with more physicality en route to their win over the Dallas Stars. Players, including right wing Mark Stone, talk about their victory and solid third period play.
Mark Stone Locker Room - Full Video
Mark Stone, who was traded Monday to the Vegas Golden Knights from Ottawa, speaks to the press about the move. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Mark Stone Locker Room - Full Video
Mark Stone, who was traded Monday to the Vegas Golden Knights from Ottawa, speaks to the press about the move. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
George McPhee On Trading For Mark Stone - VIDEO
Golden Knights general manager George McPhee talks about the teams trade for Mark Stone.
Golden Knights Acquire Mark Stone At Trade Deadline - VIDEO
The Golden Knights will acquire Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators. The Knights traded away Oscar Lindberg and Erik Brannstrom as part of the deal. Cassie Soto, Ben Gotz and Adam Hill break down the stats of Mark Stone and how he will help improve the teams chances of winning the Stanley Cup.
Golden Knights Acquire Mark Stone From Senators - VIDEO
The Golden Knights acquire right winger Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators. Cassie Soto, Ben Gotz and Adam Hill go over why this is a big pick for the Golden Knights on trade day.
Golden Knights coach talks Mark Stone trade
The Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant discusses the team’s newest player, forward Mark Stone, acquired from the Ottawa Senators. (Ben Gotz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Fall to the Jets, Search for Momentum
The Golden Knights lost their third game in a row against the Winnipeg Jets, 6 to 3. Adam Hill and Ben Gotz from the Golden Edge analyze the team's play and what they need to do to get back on track. Produced by Heidi Fang
Gallant after the Knights loss: We've got to find the misfits again
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant says the team needs to "find the misfits" that made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season. The Golden Knights lost to the Winnipeg Jets, 6-3.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights proud of effort despite shootout loss to the Bruins
The Golden Edge's Adam Hill and Ben Gotz break down the Vegas Golden Knights effort after the team's loss to the Boston Bruins at home.
Gallant asks reporter what the Golden Knights can do better after shootout loss to the Bruins
Head coach Gerard Gallant challenges a reporter to tell him what the team could've done better following the team's 3-2 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins and the players talk about their performance.
Rain doesn't deter hockey fans
Golden Knights and Bruins fans waited in long lines in the rain to get in to the T-Mobile Arena for the hockey game on Wednesday night.
Rain doesn't deter hockey fans at the T-Mobile Arena
A solid amount of Golden Knights and Bruins fans showed up at the T-Mobile for the hockey game despite inclement weather descending upon Las Vegas.
Mike Kelly talks about Golden Knights injuries
The Golden Knights assistant coach discussed injuries and the “dog days” of the season, on Feb. 19
Golden Knights Lose Momentum on the Road, Fall 3-0 to Colorado - VIDEO
The Golden Knights were unable to take the momentum from the recent 5-1 win over the Predators on the road, and fell to the Avalanche 3-0. This is just the second time this season the Golden Knights have been shut out by an opponent.
Golden Knights Break Losing Streak At Home - VIDEO
The Golden Knights break their home losing streak and beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 with Subban at net.
Golden Knights snap losing streak, defeat Nashville 5-1
The Vegas Golden Knights snapped a 5-game losing skid when they defeated the Nashville Predators at home, 5-1. Head coach Gerard Gallant and players discuss the win at the T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Edge: The Golden Knights Lose Their Fifth Straight at Home
For the first time in franchise history, the Vegas Golden Knights lost their fifth straight game at home. This time they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6 to 3. Video produced by Heidi Fang
Golden Knights on what they need to end losing streak - VIDEO
After suffering their fifth consecutive home loss, the Vegas Golden Knights talk about what went wrong against the Toronto Maple Leafs and what the team needs to end its losing streak. Video produced by Heidi Fang
Gallant Talks Improving Knights Game After Fourth Straight Home Loss - VIDEO
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to media after practice about what the team needs to improve on in order to win at home against the Maple Leafs.
Golden Knights ready to celebrate Valentine's Day
Even though they have a game on Feb. 14, Marc-Andre Fleury and Ryan Reaves are ready to spoil the ones they love this Valentine's Day.
Gallant Ramps Up Golden Knights Practice - VIDEO
Gerard Gallant ramps up practice for the Golden Knights as they have suffered four straight losses at home.
Golden Knights Fall to Coyotes for Fourth Straight Home Loss - Video
The Golden Knights lose their fourth straight game at home with a 5-2 loss against the Coyotes. After the game, head coach Gerard Gallant spoke with players after the game in the locker room. Golden Knights reporters Adam Hill and Ben Gotz go over the loss and what the players said after the game.
Gallant delivers scathing response to media following the team's loss - VIDEO
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant was furious following the team's loss to the Arizona Coyotes and gave a scathing response to a question asked during his postgame news conference. The loss marks the team's fourth straight loss at home, which ties the franchise record.
Golden Edge Mailbag - February 12, 2019 - VIDEO
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer all your burning VGK questions and comments here on the Golden Edge Mailbag
Gallant talks about losing streak
Gerard Gallant talks about breaking a four-game losing streak. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on finishing road trip
Gerard Gallant talks about finishing the road trip on a high note. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant talks about the win over Detroit
Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the 4-3 win over Detroit on Feb. 7, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on Karlsson
Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about William Karlsson. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on breaking the losing streak
Gerard Gallant talks about breaking a four-game losing streak agains one the NHL's best teams. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on Valentin Zykov's goal
Gerard Gallant talks about Valentin Zykov's goal against Tampa Bay on Feb. 5, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-journal)
Gallant on penalty killing
Gerard Gallant talks about the Golden Knights' penalty killing against Tampa Bay on Feb. 5, 2019. (Davis Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant on facing Tampa Bay
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant on Valentin Zykov
Golden Knight coach Gerard Gallant talks about Valentin Zykov. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on next game after loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallant talks to reporters after Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on big plays hurting Knights in loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallant talks to reporters after Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on breakaway goals in loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallant speaks to media after Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on loss to Panthers
Coach Gerard Gallent speaks about Knights loss to Panthers. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maxime Lagace talks about the loss to Carolina
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about the 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 1, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant talks about the loss to Carolina
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 1, 2019. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about his development
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about his development and working to gain a spot in the NHL. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about the NHL
Golden Knights' prospect Cody Glass talks about pushing for a roster spot in the NHL. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fleury on boos at NHL All-Star game
Fleury at NHL All-Star game (pokecheck)
Fleury about scooter at NHL All-Star game
scooter incident
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
Home Front Page Footer Listing