Slow start hasn’t doomed Knights in wide-open Pacific Division

Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara (33) battles Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — The prognostications for the Pacific Division were way off last season, thanks largely to the Golden Knights’ surprising success.

So far, the predictions haven’t been much better this time around.

The division appears wide open with two unexpected teams atop the standings. The Knights entered play Sunday four points out of last place and four points out of third.

“I think it’s fortunate for us right now that it is (wide open),” defenseman Colin Miller said. “We know that we haven’t been playing our best and we really need to turn it around if we want to do something this year.”

Vancouver, which missed the postseason four of the past five years, has been the biggest surprise of the eight teams. The Canucks have 22 points through 18 games after finishing in seventh place last season.

Calgary also is off to a strong start and was one point behind Vancouver in second place heading into Sunday’s game at San Jose. The Flames are one of two teams (Arizona is the other) with a positive goal differential.

Meanwhile, division stalwarts Anaheim and Los Angeles are both under .500.

The Knights have a chance to make up for their slow start with eight of their next 10 games against division foes starting Wednesday when Anaheim visits T-Mobile Arena.

“I feel like that’s every year. You come out thinking teams are going to do something and they don’t,” defenseman Nick Holden said. “For us, we were hoping to have a better record than we do right now, but it’s good that we really haven’t played our division a ton, maybe gain some ground once we start playing those teams.”

Century mark

The Knights played the 100th regular-season game in franchise history Sunday at TD Garden and have the second-most victories in league history by a team in their first 100 regular season games (58-33-8).

Only the original Ottawa Senators, who compiled a 63-37 record, had more victories in their first 100 games.

Miller is one of two players to appear in every game for the Knights along with center William Karlsson.

“It’s gone quick,” Miller said prior to the game against Boston. “Looking back now, I don’t think it’s felt like 100 games, but it’s been exciting. Obviously last year was pretty special and this year we’re finding our way a bit. So, try to make it a good one.”

Underrated Knights

NHL.com surveyed 61 of the league’s players on various topics during the European and North American Player Media Tour, and the results of the most underrated player poll, which was released this week, included two members of the Knights.

Center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and right wing Reilly Smith each received one vote from their peers.

Florida center Aleksander Barkov was the winner, receiving 10 of the 56 votes (five players abstained). Washington center Nicklas Backstrom was second with eight votes.

