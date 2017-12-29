Golden Knights/NHL

Streaking Golden Knights beat Kings 3-2 in OT thriller

By David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2017 - 10:02 pm
 
Updated December 29, 2017 - 12:02 am

LOS ANGELES — The Golden Knights showed a national television audience why they are starting to take control of the Pacific Division.

David Perron scored with 1:30 remaining in overtime as the Knights earned a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday in a battle for first place at Staples Center.

“I thought this was probably our biggest game of the year, and we find a way to answer,” Perron said. “We get two points again, and we just keep rolling. … The way we battled back after the start we had (Wednesday) it was a positive sign and we followed it up tonight.”

Brendan Leipsic scored his first goal and Jonathan Marchessault added a goal for the Knights (25-9-2, 52 points), who improved to 8-2 in overtime and shootouts.

The Knights won their sixth straight game to set an NHL record for a team in its inaugural season and improved to 10-0-1 in their past 11 games, another NHL record for the longest point streak by a team in its inaugural season.

“We were happy with the way we played,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “For us to come on this road trip and play Anaheim and LA back-to-back nights and play the way we played, they should be proud of themselves.”

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who appeared in his 700th NHL game, finished with 26 saves. He had key stops in overtime on Adrian Kempe and Tanner Pearson before Perron’s winner.

“They came out strong, and after that I thought we took over,” Fleury said. “They didn’t get many shots, many scoring chances. A little lonely back there, but it shows how well we played, how committed the guys were to the defensive game.”

The Knights were unable to convert on a 5-on-3 power play early in the third period before Leipsic picked the right time to break his scoring drought.

After Alex Tuch’s close-range shot was turned aside by Kings goalie Jonathan Quick, Leipsic pounced on the rebound and put it through a maze of legs to give the Knights a 2-1 lead with 8:50 remaining.

“He’s played really well for us, and I think the guys on the bench said it well,” Gallant said. “They were just so excited for him and everybody was jumping around on the bench. It was a big moment for him.”

Los Angeles (22-11-5, 49 points) tied it with 4:33 remaining when Drew Doughty redirected Jake Muzzin’s pass.

The Knights started slowly for the second straight night and fell behind 1-0 a little more than eight minutes into the first period when a shot by Kings defenseman Derek Forbort skimmed Marian Gaborik’s shoulder and fluttered past a screened Fleury.

The deficit could have been larger if not for Fleury, who had 10 saves in the period. But similar to Wednesday’s 4-1 victory at Anaheim, the Knights took control starting in the second.

The Knights outshot Los Angeles 15-3 in the period and finally solved Quick with 1:26 remaining before the second intermission.

Quick made a phenomenal stick save to deny Marchessault on the doorstep, but the rebound squirted free, and Marchessault jammed it in for his 13th goal and team-leading 33rd point.

“I thought we played unreal from the start,” Perron said. “Definitely the last 10 (minutes) and from then on, I thought we were the better team.

“I just don’t like that feeling we can lose that game after the way we were playing the whole 60 minutes.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Beat The Kings In Overtime
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporter David Schoen recap tonights Golden Knights game against the L.A. Kings.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Beat The Ducks
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporter David Schoen recap the Golden Knights game against the Ducks.
5 wins that define the Golden Knights
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter David Schoen selects the five wins that cement the Vegas Golden Knights' place as a top NHL team.
Forward Alex Tuch On How All Four Lines Helped Defense
Golden Knights' forward Alex Tuch goes over how all four lines helped out the defense after their win against the Washington Capitals.
Gerard Gallant On Win Against Capitals
Head Coach Gerard Gallant talks to the press after the Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals.
Golden Knights players' favorite hockey Christmas presents
Sticks and skates dominates the list. Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout Capitals
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights shutout victory against the Washington Capitals at the T-Mobile Arena.
George McPhee is grateful to the Islanders for keeping him involved in NHL
The New York Islanders gave McPhee a job after the Capitals fired him in 2014. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Knights near top of Pacific Division
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over what to expect from the Golden Knights during the Capitals game and how they have been performing so far this season.
Golden Edge: Jon Merrill interview
Bryan Salmond talks to Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill about his game-winning goal against Pittsburgh, what the atmosphere in T-Moblie Arena is like and more.
Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic staying confident
Golden Knights forward Brendan Leipsic talks about staying confident while he waits to score his first goal of the season. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights edge Lightning with late goal
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, including Shea Theodore's late goal and Vegas' solid play across the board.
Golden Knights' Theodore on his game-winning goal
After scoring the game-winning goal with less than 3 seconds remaining in regulation, Shea Theodore breaks down the Golden Knights' win. Marc-Andre Fleury and Erik Haula also discuss what led to the their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Gallant says winning builds confidence
After defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena with mere seconds left in the game, Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant says the team's big wins are building confidence.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on recent call-up Tomas Hyka
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on recently called-up forward Tomas Hyka Tuesday. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on sticking with his winning lineup
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on sticking with his winning lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights' Bellemare looking forward to facing NHL’s top team
Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 about facing Tampa Bay when they visit T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant knows Golden Knights face stern task vs. Lightning
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, about facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay is currently the best team in the NHL and the highest scoring. The Knights host the Lightning on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Abandoned Pomeranians adopted through Golden Knights event
Many Pomeranians found their fur-ever homes for the holidays The Animal Foundation and the Vegas Golden Knights hosted a Pucks for Paws event, to kick-off the adoption of 164 Pomeranians found abandoned in Sandy Valley. 5 dogs were available at auction, while 10 more were available in a raffle to benefit Animal Foundation. The dogs were named by Golden Knights players and donned small Knights sweaters. The other Pomeranians will be available through an online raffle, open through Jan. 1
Golden Edge: Coach Gerard Gallant on Knights' 5-2 win over Panthers
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks after the Golden Knights 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Defeat the Panthers 5-2
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond, reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights' 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on the third period in 5-2 win over Panthers
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith talks about the third-period domination on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 against Florida. The Knights beat the Panthers 5-2. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault on winning for Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks about winning Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, for coach Gerard Gallant. The Knights beat the Panthers 5-2. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on 5-2 win over Florida
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula talks about the team's 5-2 win over Florida on Sunday Dec 17, 2017. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Defeat the Panthers 5-2
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond talks about the Golden Knights' 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Gerard Gallant holds no grudges against his former team
Golden Knights head coach and ex-Florida Panthers coach Gerard Gallant is happy working for the Knights. The Golden Knights face the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marchessault's thoughts when Gallant was fired at Florida last season
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks about how he felt when head coach Gerard Gallant was fired while he was at Florida last season. The player and coach have been reunited with the Golden Knights and face the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Fleury Plays Against Former Team
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp recap tonight's Golden Knights game against the Pittsburg Penguins.
Fleury says playing against his former team was "different" than expected
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury says playing against his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins was a different experience than he anticipated.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Pittsburg Penguins
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp look ahead to the Golden Knights game against the Pittsburg Penguins.
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Sit Down
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond sits down with Golden Knights' defensemen Deryk Engelland to talk about the fans and when he used to play for the Las Vegas Wranglers.
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about return from injury, playing Pittsburgh
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about what he expects when he plays against his former team as well as how he feels returning from a long injury layoff.
By the numbers: Expectations, challenges for Las Vegas’ WNBA team
The newly relocated Las Vegas WNBA franchise will begin play in the 2018 season. New owners MGM Resorts will integrate a professional franchise into Las Vegas’ busy sports landscape that’s shared with the 51s, Lights FC, Golden Knights and Raiders. Here are some of the expectations and challenges the team will have. 1. Ticket prices: The key to any sports franchise is selling season tickets and group outings. For Las Vegas’ team, that starts with locals. "(You don’t) just open the doors and tell everybody you’ve got a game and stand there waiting to sell tickets," 51s president Don Logan said. "You’ve got to get out, you’ve got to get out into the community and you’ve got to do everything we do. There’s no easy way." Last year, San Antonio charged $12 to $165 for single-game tickets for 17 home games. 2. Creating an identity: Coach Bill Laimbeer inherits a team from San Antonio that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2012. Las Vegas' team is also a franchise that lost its first 14 games last season before finishing a league-worst 8-26. 3. Patience will be required: Will they have to fill all 12,000 seats at Mandalay Bay for the season to be deemed successful? "They have to be realistic," Connecticut Sun CEO Mitchell Etess said. "If they could get 5,000 bodies into every single game, that would be pretty good for the first year."
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like