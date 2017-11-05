Vadim Shipachyov expected to leave Knights, play in Russia

A source with knowledge of the situation said Saturday a tentative agreement has been worked out that will allow Vadim Shipachyov to retire from the NHL and play in Russia in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Vegas Golden Knights center Vadim Shipachyov (87) brings the puck up the ice during a game against Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Vegas Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Vegas Golden Knights center Vadim Shipachyov (87) brings the puck up the ice during a game against Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Vegas Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Buffalo Sabres right wing Justin Bailey (95) takes the puck up the ice as Vegas Golden Knights center Vadim Shipachyov (87) trails behind during a game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Vegas Golden Knights Vadim Shipachyov (87) celebrates after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Vegas Golden Knights won 3-1. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov, center, skates through San Jose Sharks' Chris Tierney, left, and defenseman Dylan DeMelo during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights center Vadim Shipachyov (87) brings the puck up the ice during a game against Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Vegas Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

KANATA, Ontario — The Vadim Shipachyov situation appears to have a final resolution.

A source with knowledge of the situation said Saturday a tentative agreement has been worked out that will allow Shipachyov to retire from the NHL and play in Russia in the Kontinental Hockey League.

The paperwork probably will be completed by Monday.

The 30-year-old center played three games with the Knights and scored one goal. He returned to Russia on Thursday while negotiations took place between the Knights, the NHL, the NHL Players Association and Shipachyov’s agent, Petr Svoboda.

Shipachyov had been suspended without pay for a week after leaving the Chicago Wolves of the Amerian Hockey League without permission following his reassignment Oct. 24 to the Wolves.

Shipachov will return virtually all of his $2 million signing bonus to Vegas. The Knights will retain his NHL rights for the next five years. He will be eligible to play immediately in the KHL, most likely with his previous team, SKA St. Petersburg.

The Knights had no comment on Shiapchyov. General manager George McPhee said he would address the situation when it’s resolved.

Off to Europe

The Senators left for Sweden after Saturday’s game to play the Colorado Avalanche on Friday and Saturday at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm. The games, called the NHL Global Series, will count in the standings.

The trip will be a homecoming for Ottawa defensemen Erik Karlsson, who is from Landsbro, and Johnny Oduya and Fredrik Claesson, who are from Stockholm.

This and that …

Forward Brendan Leipsic and defensemen Jon Merrill and Brad Hunt were the Knights’ healthy scratches Saturday. … The Knights and Senators won’t meet again until March 2 at T-Mobile Arena. … The Knights will practice Sunday afternoon in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke at the Maple Leafs’ facility, Mastercard Centre, to prepare for Monday’s game against the Leafs at Air Canada Centre.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.