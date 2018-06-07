Vegas fans offer advice to Golden Knights — VIDEO

At Wednesday’s practice, Vegas fans offered plenty of advice to their team, as the Golden Knights prepare to start a comeback in Game 5 Thursday night.

Golden Knights fans are holding out hope.

Despite the Knights trailing the Washington Capitals 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, fans are sure their team will hoist the cup after Game 7.

“We’ve seen it done before,” Jeffrey Fuller says. “Golden Knights got three more games. Can’t make a mistake.”

At Wednesday’s practice, fans offered plenty of advice to their team, as they prepare to start a comeback in Game 5 Thursday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

“You guys know what to do. You’ve done it all season,” Marc Cannella said. “Tear these guys apart. Go out there and own it, baby. Just own that rink!”

The Knights have already made history by advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, and fans expect them to continue that trend.

“You just got to play like you’ve got nothing to lose,” James Fuller said. “Three games in a row, right here. Let’s do it.”

