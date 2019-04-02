Vegas Golden Knights beat Oilers 3-1, snap 5-game skid

Cody Eakin and Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights as they snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night.
Malcolm Subban stopped 18 shots in the win for the Knights (43-30-7).
Connor McDavid broke the shutout with his 41st goal of the season for the Oilers (34-36-9) to cut the lead in half early in the second period.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added an empty-net goal for Vegas with 6.6 seconds remaining.
The Knights, who are locked into a first-round playoff matchup against San Jose, next host Arizona on Thursday.