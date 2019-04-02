Vegas Golden Knights beat Oilers 3-1, snap 5-game skid

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (right) connects with a glove to the face of Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian (44) with Vegas Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) behind during their game on Monday, April 1, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) eyes a loose puck amongst teammates and Edmonton Oilers during their game on Monday, April 1, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) fires a shot into the goal over the Edmonton Oilers during their game on Monday, April 1, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) and Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) celebrate their first goal over the Edmonton Oilers during their game on Monday, April 1, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks to the puck from the ice with Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) over him during their game on Monday, April 1, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cody Eakin and Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights as they snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night.

Malcolm Subban stopped 18 shots in the win for the Knights (43-30-7).

Connor McDavid broke the shutout with his 41st goal of the season for the Oilers (34-36-9) to cut the lead in half early in the second period.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added an empty-net goal for Vegas with 6.6 seconds remaining.

The Knights, who are locked into a first-round playoff matchup against San Jose, next host Arizona on Thursday.