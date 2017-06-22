Vegas Golden Knights create first roster during T-Mobile event

Marc-Andre Fleury is congratulated by Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley after being drafted by the Knights during the NHL Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Golden Knights’ roster started to take shape Wednesday.

Owner Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee announced the team’s 30 selections in the NHL Expansion Draft before an enthusiastic crowd at T-Mobile Arena, giving fans names and faces to learn before the season starts in October.

“I feel we created a great team initially and we can grow from here,” Foley said.

The Golden Knights were required to draft one player from the league’s other 30 franchises and took a total of three goaltenders, 13 defensemen and 14 forwards.

Calvin Pickard, a goaltender from the Colorado Avalanche, was the first selection announced by Vegas.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was the penultimate pick and received a huge ovation.

Forward Jonathan Marchessault, who had 30 goals and 51 points for the Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin and Nashville Predators forward James Neal will provide biggest scoring threats during the Golden Knights’ first season.

The Golden Knights also announced a flurry of trades that netted the team seven players and two additional first-round picks in the NHL Entry Draft that takes place Friday and Saturday in Chicago.

The Golden Knights open their inaugural season Oct. 6 against the Dallas Stars. The team’s regular-season home opener takes place Oct. 10 against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena.

